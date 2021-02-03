Sports Blast from the Past

50 years ago:
Thursday, FEB. 4, 1971
• Monticello’s Mike Nelson competed in 14 snowmobile races in 1970 and didn’t win one single trophy. In 1071 Nelson competed in 13 snowmobile races and took home seven trophies.
• Rick Fyle was a sophomore at Monticello High School and winning snowmobile races left and right. He entered in seven races that winter and earned five trophies.
• The Big Lake boys basketball team defeated Becker 55-44 to raise it’s Great River conference record to 6-2.
• The Monticello wrestling team went 10-1 for the season and Bob Mueller was the head coach. They were looking a head to defeat Watertown.
• The Minnesota North stars were at the St. Cloud and Little Falls boys hockey clinics.
• The Monticello basketball team defeated Buffalo 50-47 and Bob Mielke and Tom Kealy lead the way for Monticello scorers.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, FEB. 4, 1996
• The Magic Nordic Skiing team battled slippery slopes at an Invitational in Elk River and took 11th place out of 14 teams.
• Monticello hockey fell to 7-0 and Totino Grace 4-2. They were looking a head to take on Spring Lake Park.
• The gymnastics team took fifth place in the true team meet against Big Lake, Buffalo, Mahtomedi, Jackson, and Columbia Heights.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, FEB. 1, 2011
• The Monticello girls basketball team was having a roller coaster of a season but was on the upswing after a 2-0 weekend. The Magic defeated Becker 43-40 and Zimmerman 60-35.
• The Monticello swimming and diving team took 10th in the conference.
• Gymnastics earned a conference win against St. Michael-Albertville 135.25 to 127.75.
• The Riverhawks defeated Hutchinson 8-1.
• The Magic boys basketball team defeated Becker 82-59 and fell to Zimmerman 82-72.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.