Sports Blast from the Past

50 years ago:

Thursday, FEB. 4, 1971

• Monticello’s Mike Nelson competed in 14 snowmobile races in 1970 and didn’t win one single trophy. In 1071 Nelson competed in 13 snowmobile races and took home seven trophies.

• Rick Fyle was a sophomore at Monticello High School and winning snowmobile races left and right. He entered in seven races that winter and earned five trophies.

• The Big Lake boys basketball team defeated Becker 55-44 to raise it’s Great River conference record to 6-2.

• The Monticello wrestling team went 10-1 for the season and Bob Mueller was the head coach. They were looking a head to defeat Watertown.

• The Minnesota North stars were at the St. Cloud and Little Falls boys hockey clinics.

• The Monticello basketball team defeated Buffalo 50-47 and Bob Mielke and Tom Kealy lead the way for Monticello scorers.

25 years ago:

THURSDAY, FEB. 4, 1996

• The Magic Nordic Skiing team battled slippery slopes at an Invitational in Elk River and took 11th place out of 14 teams.

• Monticello hockey fell to 7-0 and Totino Grace 4-2. They were looking a head to take on Spring Lake Park.

• The gymnastics team took fifth place in the true team meet against Big Lake, Buffalo, Mahtomedi, Jackson, and Columbia Heights.

10 years ago:

THURSDAY, FEB. 1, 2011

• The Monticello girls basketball team was having a roller coaster of a season but was on the upswing after a 2-0 weekend. The Magic defeated Becker 43-40 and Zimmerman 60-35.

• The Monticello swimming and diving team took 10th in the conference.

• Gymnastics earned a conference win against St. Michael-Albertville 135.25 to 127.75.

• The Riverhawks defeated Hutchinson 8-1.

• The Magic boys basketball team defeated Becker 82-59 and fell to Zimmerman 82-72.

