Sports Blast from the Past

50 years ago:
Thursday, DEC. 3, 1970
• The wrestling teams’ lettermen were Brad Fleahman, Michael Brower, Delbert Dahlheimer, Terry Moses, Bill Brauch, Jack Holker, Dave Witschen, Denis Larson, Matt Holker, and Gregg Gillard.
• Monticello football team captains Scott Hill and John Michaelis earned the Most Valuable Player awards. Other captains Woody Hayes and Denis Larson earned Most Improved Players awards. Dave Lindenfelser, Woody Hayes, Rick Farnick, Rick Pearson, and Joe Fitzgerald were named to the Wright County All-Conference football team.
• Monticello’s Tony Doyle was a heavy-weight boxer who had a fight in October that was named the best fight in the history of Minnesota. He was up against the New York heavy-weight champion that lasted eight rounds and Doyle came out on top with three officials giving him the fight by two points. He was scheduled for a rematch on December 3 at the Metropolitan Sports Center in Bloomington.
• The Monticello boys basketball team opened up their season with a game facing the Big Lake Hornets. Tom Krane was taking on his first year as head coach for the Magic. Coach Krane mentioned that he was worried about his team’s speed and hoping that their offense would make up the difference against Big Lake’s running team.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, DEC. 7, 1995
• The Monticello boys hockey team opened up their season with their first victory since 1993. The Magic rode a hat trick performance by junior Mark Opatz to score a 4-2 win over Shakopee. Pat Furlong was the Magic head coach.
• The wrestling team took two losses - one against Annandale and one against St. Michael-Albertville to kick off the season.
• The Monticello girls swimming team, the Monticello nordic skiing team, and the Monticello gymnastics squad were all practicing hard in anticipation for the winter seasons to start.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, Dec. 4, 2010
• The Riverhawks had won two of their last three games and were feeling strong. They defeated Bemidji 7-1, defeated Chaska 6-2, and lost to Brainerd-Little Falls 3-2. Kasey Blomberg had a huge night against Chaska with two goals and three assists. Sophomore Dani Sibley had a break out game with three power-play goals.
• The Monticello wrestling team had the first dual tournament of the season and came out victorious. Andy Zigan was the head coach and he said that players Jake Schmitz at 145 pounds,Tyler Mergen at 160 pounds, Sebastian Gardner at 171 pounds, and Nic Grimley at 185 pounds led the pack and kept their teammates motivated with huge wins. They defeated Rogers, North Branch, and Little Falls to kick off the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.