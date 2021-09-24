It was a beautiful afternoon on Saturday, Sept. 18. With clear skies the double header between Orono and Monticello concluded with the boys falling 6-0.
The teams looked fairly even during the first half. The play was physical and Orono had the majority of the chances, but Monticello was hanging in there.
The Spartans scored with 8:51 left in the half after a corner kick.
The Magic had a hard time finding any rhythm to their attack and couldn’t string together many passes in a row. The score stayed 1-0 into halftime.
The last 40 minutes were tough for Monticello. They conceded a quick goal and found themselves trailing 2-0. Orono scored again with 26:53 left in the half to increase their lead to 3-0 and the gas tank looked empty for the Magic the rest of the way.
The Spartans scored again shortly after their third goal and finished off Monticello 6-0.
The boys soccer team is a lot better than they showed on Saturday. They just seemed to lose their edge in the second half and all but gave up, and the final score reflected that.
Orono is a fantastic team with state championship aspirations and Monticello showed in the first half they can hang with them.
“If you say you want to be a state contender you have to raise your bar and we’re gonna have to raise our bar,” said Head Coach Matt ‘Mac’ McLachlan.
Mac thought his team stayed back a little too much in the first half and didn’t give themselves many good forwarding opportunities, but as a team didn’t apply enough attacking pressure.
Monticello didn’t pass too well and lost their mark at times on defense, a recipe for disaster.
Not the way you want to play if you’re Monticello, but they’re still a talented team and will bounce back for the second half of the season. Their game against Princeton earlier in the week was rescheduled to Wednesday, Oct. 6.
