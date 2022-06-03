Monticello earned the second seed in section 5AAA and played their first game in nine days when Monticello hosted St. Francis on Thursday, May 26. As the second seed Monticello was rewarded with a bye in the first round. The red and black finished the season 13-8, 8-6 in the conference. They were 2-0 against the Saints in the regular season.
St. Francis proved to be a bit of trouble for Monti in the regular season despite not winning a game. Their first game went into extra innings and their second game in the regular season finale the Magic allowed five runs in the seventh that tied the game before they walked it off in the bottom of the inning. Monticello got a bit of a mulligan in their rematch to open the playoffs.
The home nine managed to score first after the first couple innings and this time didn’t squander the lead as they shutout the Saints 7-0 in the section 5AAA semifinals.
The bats eventually woke up as they managed seven runs on 12 hits and played clean defensively committing zero errors.
Sammi May had arguably the biggest hit of the game that gave the red and black some insurance runs to work with after holding on to a slim lead until the later innings. May took some cuts off the tee between innings and when she stepped into the box for the third time she came up big and tilted the momentum all towards the Magic’s direction.
The defense behind starting pitcher Lillie Binsfeld stepped up and made Head Coach Chelsea Erickson proud, “our defense really stepped it up, Chloe (Hinz) didn’t have the day at the plate that she wanted, but she made three huge very tough catches at second base,” said Erickson.
That defense was important because Binsfeld only struck out two batters, meaning 19 of 21 outs were made on balls put into play.
May finished 2/3 at the plate with two RBI and a run scored. Kallie Finkbeiner went 3/4 including a double with two RBI and a run scored as well. Allison Beilke and Hannah Storey also had two hit games. Binsfeld pitched a complete game shutout allowing just five hits and four walks. She also had an RBI and two runs scored on offense.
The win advanced Monticello to the semifinals, where they play Becker on Wednesday in Elk River. Winner of that advances to the section final on Friday, June 3.
Becker is a talented and well coached team that ended up with the fourth seed, but is good enough to be a top seed. A couple players missed the beginning of the season, but the team is in full force for sections. They proved that after taking down the top seeded Big Lake Hornets in the semis.
Monticello split the season 1-1 with Becker. It was the first time they beat the Bulldogs in five years. The Magic won 2-1 on Wednesday, April 13, but lost 11-0 on Thursday, May 5.
“We’re excited. Hopefully the girls can relax and have some fun. That’s when we have the most success. I know they want to go out there and get a w. This is the most competitive team we’ve had in a while and they get along really great,” said Erickson.
The key might be cliché, but they can’t beat themselves. If they can keep it simple and mistake free they have a chance to move on without entering the consolation bracket.
It’s a double elimination tournament, so they can battle back through the consolation bracket if they need to. The semifinal game against Becker begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Winner plays at 2 p.m. on Friday in the final. Loser between Monti and Becker would play again on Wednesday after the first game in the consolation final between the winner of Big Lake and St. Francis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.