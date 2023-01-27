In just their third home game of the season so far, the Big Lake boys basketball team defended their home court despite being shorthanded last Friday, Jan. 20. Already without senior guard Kade Layton, they lost freshman Owen Wilczek to an ankle injury at halftime.
It was a tough shooting game for the Hornets. They shot just 42 percent for the game, while Chisago Lakes made their shots at a 51.6 percent clip. Big Lake made 17/35 of their two-point field goals (48.6 percent) and 12/34 three-pointers (35.3 percent). The Hornets shot 11 more free throws than the Wildcats, making 13/24 (54.2 percent) at the foul line while Chisago Lakes went 7/13 (53.8 percent).
It was a barn burner with plenty of lead changes as Big Lake scored at least 40 in both halves and Chisago Lakes was just one point shy of the same feat, scoring 39 in the second half.
“Just got to keep grinding. Keep working hard,” said senior forward Carson Kunz. “They score, come back score again, play defense, you know just working hard.”
After Wilczek went out with an injury it was a next-man-up mentality for the Hornets. In a game with little room for error, everybody needed to step up.
“We had guys stepping up like Mitchell (Hill). Mitchell stepped up on defense in the second half. Other guys making shots. We just got to get those guys healthy,” said Kunz.
After dropping a career-high 27 points the game before, Wilczek kept Big Lake afloat in the first half. The Hornets led 7-6 early with Wilczek scoring all seven for Big Lake.
Despite the high score, both teams struggled with turnovers early and both teams combined for five fouls in the first three minutes of the game.
Then it was Wilczek time.
Trailing 12-7 with 14:12 left in the opening half, Wilczek hit his second three to bring Big Lake within two. With 13:30 remaining Wilczek hit his third three to tie the game at 15 and with 12:42 left the freshman dropped his fourth three-pointer of the half and had 16 of their 18 points.
A minute later Chisago Lakes called a timeout after senior guard Braeden Badeaux got a layup to fall to increase the lead to 20-17.
There wasn’t a whole lot of defense being played outside of a few steals for both squads, but even then those were more offensive miscues than good defense. Big Lake was moving the ball well and got plenty of open looks, it was just a matter of if they were going to fall or not.
Big Lake found themselves in the bonus with 8:08 left in the first half. After a lot of back-and-forth, junior guard Trevor Maruska drilled one of his four threes to retake the lead, 35-33.
With 2:41 left the Hornets were in the double bonus. With 2:15 left Maruska hit a wicked reverse layup to retake the lead again, 38-37.
With under a minute remaining before the break, Wilczek was fouled hard going up for a bucket in the paint and was in pain the rest of the half. He started the second half but was quickly subbed out and spent the rest of the game icing his ankle. In 19 minutes Wilczek scored 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting and 4-for-4 from three. He added 3 rebounds and 1 assist.
After 18 minutes Big Lake led 43-41 after Kunz scored a last-second field goal. Kunz and Maruska took the baton from Wilczek in the second half and went to work.
Big Lake started the second half on a 12-4 run to take a 55-45 lead with 15:29 left in the second half. Chisago Lakes countered with a 12-0 run of their own to take a 57-55 lead. During that stretch, the Hornets found open looks but just couldn’t get any to drop.
With 10:14 left Kunz hit a very timely three to cut the deficit to one, 59-58. Kunz isn’t known for his shooting, averaging just 1.3 attempts per game, so it was a big boost for the Hornets.
Showing off his shooting touch, Maruska hit back-to-back threes within a minute and a half of each other to tie the game at 66 with 7:58 remaining.
Despite just shooting 54.2 percent of their free throws as a team against Chisago Lakes, Maruska picked up the slack. Big Lake entered the bonus with 5:16 left and Maruska made both free throws to take the lead, 73-71. For the game, Maruska made 6/8 (75 percent) of his shots at the charity stripe.
The game was quite the track meet with plenty of lead changes. With 3:34 remaining the Wildcats called timeout trailing the Hornets 75-73. A minute later, junior guard Owen Layton scored on a nice drive to the cup to take the lead 77-76.
A minute later with 1:36 left, Kunz earned an and-one but missed the free throw as Big Lake retook a 79-78 lead.
With 1:06 remaining, Kunz went back to the line for a chance to retake the lead down by one. A 53.5 percent free throw shooter, Kunz got both to fall as the Hornets went up 81-80.
Chisago Lakes junior forward Patrick Rowe gave Big Lake fits all night. Rowe dropped 32 points on the night.
After Kunz gave the Hornets the lead, they got a much-needed stop against Rowe, and Chisago Lakes was forced to foul. Maruska went to the line and missed the second after drilling the first. With Big Lake clinging to a two-point lead, Rowe went to the line and missed. Big Lake grabbed the rebound and with 12.4 seconds left Layton made one of two free throws to give Big Lake an 83-80 lead.
The Wildcats took a timeout with 10.2 seconds left but the Hornets came up with a stop to pull off the dramatic win.
“I’m just so proud of the guys that just keep stepping up,” said Head Coach Tom Critchley after coming away with a win despite some key injuries. “Everyone who sits with us we trust that can go in and play… the ball goes to where it needs to be.”
The Hornets share the ball well and come at you with so many different guys. They have six guys averaging double-digit points per game; Maruska (12.1), Wilczek (13.3), Owen Layton (10.3), Kunz (10.9), Hill (15.3), and Kade Layton (13.0) when he returns to the lineup.
Critchley liked the way the whole team rebounded at the end of the game and how they came up with defensive stops when they needed to.
Kunz led the team with 22 points on an efficient 9/12 shooting (75 percent), including 1/2 from three and 3-for-5 at the line. Kunz also had 10 rebounds to complete the double-double. Maruska had 20 points, 2 rebounds, and 5 assists. Owen Layton had 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists.
It was a hard-earned win for Big Lake as they won their eighth game of the season. Big Lake (8-4, 2-3 Mississippi 8) hosted St. Francis (6-8, 3-2) on Tuesday night. On Friday night they host Becker (7-4, 4-1) at 5:45 p.m. On Tuesday, Jan. 31 they travel to Princeton (10-3, 4-1).
