Trevor Maruska

Junior point guard Trevor Maruska throws a pass from the baseline in the second half against the Wildcats, Friday, Jan. 20 at Big Lake High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

In just their third home game of the season so far, the Big Lake boys basketball team defended their home court despite being shorthanded last Friday, Jan. 20. Already without senior guard Kade Layton, they lost freshman Owen Wilczek to an ankle injury at halftime.

It was a tough shooting game for the Hornets. They shot just 42 percent for the game, while Chisago Lakes made their shots at a 51.6 percent clip. Big Lake made 17/35 of their two-point field goals (48.6 percent) and 12/34 three-pointers (35.3 percent). The Hornets shot 11 more free throws than the Wildcats, making 13/24 (54.2 percent) at the foul line while Chisago Lakes went 7/13 (53.8 percent).

Carson Kunz

Senior forward Carson Kunz loads up for a shot inside the paint against Chisago Lakes. Kunz scored a team-high 22 points in the win, Friday, Jan. 20 at Big Lake High School.

