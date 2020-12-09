School of Fish at Monticello High School

Monticello Community Education is taking the time during the pause in high school sports to see if anyone is interested in learning a less organized sport.
On Thursday, Dec. 10 Community Ed is hosting a fishing class at Monticello High School with professional fisherman Mike Frisch.
Brendan LaBau, the Monticello Community Education coordinator decided to bring the course back for the fifth year.
“Mike Frisch created the School of Fish class for both an open water summer fishing class as well as this on ice version of his class to cover Winter ice fishing,” LaBau said. “We have had him out the last five years to work with our students.”
He did a presentation about his School of Fish class at a Community Education conference four years ago and they have been scheduling him for fishing classes ever since.
Mike Frisch has nearly three decades experience as a western Minnesota fishing guide and has an impressive resume as a tournament angler with wins and high finishes in walleye and bass tournaments across the Midwest. In 2013, Frisch helped launch the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s School of Fish, which quickly became one of the country’s leading fishing education programs, specializing in teaching kids and other beginners to fish.
The class will start at 6 p.m. in the West Lecture Room of the high school.
School of Fish is geared towards beginner level fishermen, but people of all ages are welcome.
“We typically average between 10-15 students along with their parents at Mike’s classes,” LaBau said. “Mike provides a wealth of knowledge that the students and parents can take with them fishing.”
The two hour course is open to kids and adults from grades three and up where they will learn about lakes, finding fish in winter, and of course how to catch them. There will also be a short section on how to tie fishing knots and rigs and use a slip- bobber set up.
Lastly, there will also be tips and tricks on ice safety.
The class will cost $60 per student. Along with fishing tips those who sign up will receive an ice rod and reel, a tackle box and tackle, a snack pack, a $10
Bass Pro Shop gift card, and a School of Fish on Ice full color workbook.
One adult is invited to attend with a child at no additional cost.
The hope of the course is that kids leave with the knowledge and skills they need to be able to ice fish in the great state of Minnesota.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
