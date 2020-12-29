Sam Valor will continue his football career as Davidson College running back

Monticello’s Sam Valor has finally chosen his next football family at Davidson College as a Wildcat.
Valor has accomplished so much during his time at Monticello High School on the Magic football team.
He was named to the 5A Academic All State Team, made the second team 2020 Star Tribune All Metro defensive team, made the top 10 in the final QRF rankings, tied the 1968 Monticello High School record for touchdowns scored by a single player in a game with five touchdowns against St. Cloud Tech, and had the third longest kick return for a touchdown (97 yards) in school history.
He’s certainly qualified and one thing that drives him more than anything is his need to win.
“My favorite part about football is winning,” valor said. “It feels amazing when the hard work that the team put in during the week of practice results in the outcome we wanted.”
He hopes to continue to win at Davidson College where he’ll continue as a running back.
He has been playing football for ten years now and he didn’t know much about the sport until he and his brother signed up to play in Monticello. He’s built like a natural born athlete at 5’11 and 201 pounds
“Being from Cuba, football was new to me and my family, and I decided to try it out when my mom found out she could sign me up,” Valor said. “I would say that my instinct in the game came naturally. But becoming faster and stronger has all taken a lot of hard work.”
His brother was a senior when he was a freshman and he said one of the highlights of his high school career was being able to play side by side with him.
“I’ve had a great high school experience playing football,” Valor said. “From getting to suit up with my brother who was a senior when I was a freshman, to winning my last game ever at the stadium, it’s all been memorable. I’ve learned to enjoy the process. The games are what’s fun, but you have to learn to love everything else about football.”
His parents are his biggest supporters but Valor said that he’s had a huge support system through out the years.
“I owe the most to my parents,” Valor said. “They have sacrificed a lot of time for me to be able to go train and have everything I need to be successful. My brother, coaches, trainers, and teammates have also helped greatly. My high school coaches have taught me a lot about football. They’ve also taught me a lot about life. I enjoy hearing some of their stories from when they were my age and dealing with some of the same things I am.”
Valor is a 4.0 student. Academics will always come first for him and that was a huge factor in deciding where he wanted to spend his next four years. Davidson College is known to be academically rigorous and it seemed like a great fit for Valor. He had a few other offers but dropped them all once he got the offer from Davidson College.
“I chose Davidson because of its high academics,” Valor said. “I understand that school comes first and I want to go somewhere where I can get a great degree. It has also always been my goal to play Division I football and Davidson was the place I could do both of those things.”
Winning is what drives Valor so, naturally, his favorite memory of the season was beating the highly ranked team Owatonna.
My favorite memory from this year would have to be beating the No. 2 ranked team in the state at home,” Valor said. “It was an exciting game all the way to the last play where we blocked their field goal attempt to win 7-6.”
At Monticello Valor has been a natural leader on and off the field. His team looks to him to run the ball, encourage other players, and keep the team positive when they’re down. He does this with his actions. He hopes to take those leadership skills to his college football team.
“I would say my strongest attribute is my leadership,” Valor said. “I’m not very loud or vocal, but I try to do everything the right way and lead by example.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
