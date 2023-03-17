Carson Kunz section semis

Big Lake senior Carson Kunz posts up against St. Francis senior Matthew Bothun during the section semifinals, Friday, March 10 at Princeton High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Big Lake Hornets traveled to Princeton on Friday, March 10 for the Section 5 3A semifinal against St. Francis. It was a tough matchup for the Hornets all season as the Saints got the better of them for the third time this year.

Big Lake led by one at the break, but the offense went cold in the second half. St. Francis outscored the Hornets 34-13 in the second half and won 66-46.

Owen Layton section semis

Owen Layton shoots a jumper over Landon Povlitski in the first half against the Saints.
Isaiah Terlinden section semis

Isaiah Terlinden drives by Matthew Bothun. Terlinden led the Hornets with 12 points against St. Francis.

