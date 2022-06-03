fter being the top two singles players for Monticello all season, senior Tyler Rousslang and sophomore Ryan Schyma teamed up as a doubles pairing for the individual section 8AA tournament.
After taking second at subsections, the Magic doubles pairing advanced to the section tournament at St. Cloud Tech High School on Thursday, May 26.
They played Zak Farley and Grant Clark from Sartell in their first match at 10 a.m. and handled them in two sets 6-2, 6-1. It was a chilly morning and it matched their demeanor on the court as they appeared chill and relaxed on the court.
For their second match Rousslang and Schyma drew the North’s top seed from Bemidji in John McNallan and Casey Rupp. They defeated them in two sets 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the championship match and guaranteed themselves at least two matches and two chances to make it to the state tournament.
In the championship match they faced Ryan Bengston and Eli Scheiderman from Becker, who defeated them in the subsection finals. The Bulldogs took care of the Magic again as the doubles pairing lost 1-6, 2-6. It’s the second straight year that Bengston and Scheiderman made the state tournament as a doubles pairing.
That sent them to a true second place match against Alexandria and their last opportunity to advance to the state tournament.
It was an intense match that went three sets, but Rousslang and Schyma prevailed. They won 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 and advanced to the state tournament. They are only the second doubles pairing to advance to the state tournament from Monticello in program history. The first and only other pairing was David Carlson and Troy Gerber in 1990.
In fact, they are the first tennis players from Monticello to advance to the state tournament in any capacity since 2016. Katie Kotchevar made it three straight years for Monticello from 2008-2010. Rousslang and Schyma are only the fifth and sixth tennis players in school history to make it to state.
The 2022 boys tennis state tournament begins on Tuesday, June 7 at Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis and the class AA doubles tournament begins on Thursday, June 9 and runs through the next day.
Doubles begins at 10 a.m. that Thursday with the quarterfinals beginning at 2 p.m. The semifinals and championship matches are on Friday, June 10 beginning at 8 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.