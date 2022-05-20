Rousslang picks up 75th career win

On Tuesday, May 10 senior tennis player Tyler Rousslang picked up his 75th career victory when he defeated Zach Bengtson in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. It was Monticello’s only win of the afternoon.
Rousslang entered the court that day with a career 74-34 record. He left with career win number 75.
It’s an extremely rare feat to accomplish for a tennis player. Each season only has about 20-25 matches, and that’s if they make a postseason run. To make matters even more impressive, Rousslang missed about a season and a half worth of matches due to covid-19. One season was shortened and the other was missed completely.
After joining the team as a seventh grader, Rousslang spent most of his time on the Magic as the number one singles player, going against their opponents’ best player in every match. To reach 75 career wins as mostly the number one singles player in addition to missing so much action is a spectacular feat.
In fact, the senior wasn’t even aware of the landmark he reached until after Monticello tennis Head Coach Katy Horgen posted it to Twitter, “I didn’t even know at the time. I found out when she (Katy Horgen) posted it to Twitter that night. It’s a super cool achievement. I’ve put in a lot of time,” said Rousslang. He thought he was still at 73 or 74 career wins.
Horgen told Rousslang before the season started that he was at 60 wins and he made it his goal to reach 75.
Rousslang didn’t know his exact record before his match with Becker and mentioned that if he knew before the match that he would have been a lot more nervous.
“It was a super tough match. It was really close. I lost the first set. Then I got him moving and won the next two sets pretty easily,” said Rousslang. “It feels awesome. I’ve put in a lot of hard work and it’s fun being there,” added Rousslang.
When asked about Rousslang, one of the first things Coach Horgen mentioned was about his work ethic. He plays all year to work on his craft, and it’s clear all the hard work has paid off. He’s one of the leaders in wins all-time at Monticello and is committed to play tennis at Hamline University in St. Paul.
When describing Rousslang, Horgen was quick to mention his jovial personality, “he’s very outgoing. He’s a go-getter and is very kind to everyone. He has a really big heart and looks out for people that are close to him. He’s a great kid and a natural leader,” said Horgen.
His inspiration to work hard comes from his parents Rousslang said, “they’ve always been super hard workers. My dad has loved tennis since he was a kid and he passed that down to me and I can’t thank him enough for pushing and motivating me throughout the years.”
He works all year round and is very passionate about becoming better. All these things have put him on a great path as a collegiate prospect and a Hamline University commit.
There’s only one more thing he hopes to accomplish, and that’s to make it to the state tournament as both a team and an individual. The Magic finished second in the conference behind Becker and earned the third seed for team sections that began on Wednesday. Individual sections begin on Monday, May 23.
Besides just being such a hard worker, Rousslang has a large bag he can dip into during a match. He can hit a bunch of different shots and get his opponent moving around the court. The ability to mix in a bunch of different shots and his versatility on the court combined with the time he puts in has led Rousslang to where he is today, and to where he hopes to go in the future.
“The reason why he is at the level that he has reached is because of the time that he puts in during the offseason. The season is a month and a half and during that time you only have about 15-18 practices outside of matches in a normal year, this year has been even less. So the time he spends outside of the season has made him develop into the player he is now,” said Horgen.
One thing he has really worked on this year to improve has been his serve. Rousslang has a powerful serve that he’s worked on this spring and it’s helped him and his team get closer to where they hope to go.
He’s also become a lot more poised and mentally tough as a tennis player. In his milestone match against Becker, Rousslang dropped the first set and had to battle back to take the last two. That type of perseverance is something he’s had to work on over the years and he didn’t always have that type of composure as a younger player.
The all-time record for wins as a tennis player in Monticello is around 117. Rousslang would have had a good shot of at least 100 had he not missed out on about a season and a half worth of matches due to covid-19.
It’s currently undecided if Rousslang will play in the individual section tournament as a singles or doubles player. Once that’s decided all that’s left is for him to show up and see how far he can go.
