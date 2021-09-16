Rogers rout Monticello on senior night

Rogers traveled to Montiello on Friday, Sept. 10 for a week two matchup. Turnovers killed the Magic as they only scored once, albeit on a spectacular play, in the 35-6 loss.
The Magic started with a great first drive. Anthony Staryszak and company moved the ball downfield before an untimely interception suddenly halted the Monticello drive. Rogers capitalized on the turnover by moving down the field and punching in a two yard touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead.
Rogers missed a field goal and looked like the Magic had all the momentum, but couldn’t score and the Royals scored with 1:21 left in the half to take a 14-0 lead.
Another costly interception gave the Royals the ball with a chance to score again before the half was over, and they did. Rogers took a 21-0 lead into halftime.
Already with the 21 point lead, Rogers received the second half kickoff and picked up right where they left off, marching down the field and scoring a rushing touchdown and a 28-0 advantage.
The score stayed 28-0 heading into the fourth and the Royals threatened to score again, but Sanders Hanson intercepted a pass and Monticello took over on their own 18.
Advancing to their own 49, Staryszak connected on a deep pass down the sideline to Wyatt Sawatzke who hauled the pass in with one hand before sprinting into the end zone for the red and black’s first and only score of the game.
Rogers scored a rushing touchdown and the game ended in a 35-6 final.
“They were the better team tonight,” said Andy Pierskalla. “They ran the ball well. They executed well and I thought we made some mistakes again. We turned the ball over a little bit, but it’s nothing we can’t clean up and it’s only week two,” he added.
Pierskalla knows his team won’t stay down for long. He says his team will learn from this game and the confidence and execution will be back.
It was a resilient effort from the group who had guys in and out of the lineup. It’s just a bump in the road for Monticello.
Up next for Monticello (1-1) is St. Francis (1-1) who runs a similar style of play to Monticello.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.