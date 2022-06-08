 Skip to main content
Road trip... destination Mankato

Monticello softball makes second all-time state tournament appearance

  • Updated
  • 0
Monticello softball section champs

The Monticello Magic softball team poses with their section 5AAA championship trophy, Friday, June 3.

 Jeremy Lagos

For just the second time in program history, Monticello softball is heading to the state tournament. The second seed in section 5AAA went 3-0, including 2-0 against Becker after beating them in the regular season earlier this year for the first time in four seasons.

Having beaten St. Francis 7-0 back on May 26, Monticello finally got their first crack at Becker in the section semifinals.

Starting pitcher Josi Ordorff was sensational for the Magic, pitching a complete game shutout after giving up just three hits while walking two and striking out one. Sammi May led the Magic with a double and two RBI. Kallie Finkbeiner and Lillie Binsfeld recorded the other RBI for the Magic in their 5-0 win. Kennedy Biegler, Chloe Hinz and Hannah Storey all had a hit for Monti.

That sent Becker to the elimination bracket final. Becker took down St. Francis 6-2 to earn their rematch with Monticello in the section championship.

The good news for Monti is Becker needed to beat the Magic twice in a row. The better news is there was no second game.

Monticello beat Becker 4-1 to claim the section 5AAA championship and their second trip all-time to the MSHSL softball state tournament.

“I’m super proud of the kids,” said Head Coach Chelsea Erickson. “They played awesome and did great and they started playing their best softball at the most important time of the year. It was fun to watch,” added Erickson.

The pressure was all on Becker and Monticello took advantage. The Magic stayed calm, cool and collected despite some stressful situations.

Before the game started, Erickson’s message to the team was just to have fun. One 4-1 victory later and it’s safe to say that the kids did just that.

The drama started right away. May made an excellent play to gun a runner down at home that was trying to score from second after an error allowed the batter to reach safely. Becker continued their first inning threat, but Finkbeiner made another excellent play to throw the batter out at first with two runners in scoring position to keep the Bulldogs off the board.

Finkbeiner and the all-star’s defense was on display once again during the top of the third. The shortstop layed out to snag a ball and got the lead runner at third for the first out of the inning.

An unlikely double play ended the inning. Playing third, Lillie Binsfeld tagged the lead runner trying to get to third for the second out and tried to get the batter at first. An error at first extended the play and the runner who started the play at first tried to score, but the ball got to Kennedy Biegler, who was protecting home plate and she got the runner out trying to get back to third to keep the game scoreless.

The game did not remain scoreless after the bottom of the frame.

Lexie Anderson led off the bottom of the third with a bunt single. May tried to move over Anderson with a sacrifice bunt, but legged out the Magic’s second straight bunt single. Who else but Finkbeiner got the scoring started with an RBI double that scored Anderson and May to take a 2-0 lead.

Monti had to escape danger yet again during the top of the fourth, but kept Becker looking up at a goose egg on the scoreboard.

The Bulldogs finally got one during the top of the fifth to make the score 2-1 and Monti promptly responded.

May found herself at third and Finkbeiner knocked her in with an RBI single. A Ordorff single got Finkbeiner to second. Kennedy Biegler followed that up with another single to load the bases with no outs. Finkbeiner decided to take things into her own hands once again. She stole home to give the Magic a 4-1 lead and there was a sense of nervous optimism in the air in the Magic dugout.

That’s what the final score read as Monti kept Becker at bay the rest of the game to capture the section 5AAA title.

Binsfeld started the game and pitched two shutout innings allowing just two hits, but had two walks to go with two strikeouts and Erickson made the switch to Ordorff. Ordorff picked up the win for Monti pitching the last five innings and allowed just one unearned run the rest of the way.

Erickson’s realistic goal at the beginning of the season was to simply just beat Becker once and finish second in a stacked section tournament. Well they beat Becker three times and won the section title for the second time ever.

Monticello beat an undermanned Becker team in the beginning of the season, but the girls wanted to prove themselves and take down the Bulldogs at full strength. They did that twice in a row and outscored Becker 9-1 over their last two games.

Finkbeiner was the hero for Monti. She did it all for the Magic, making plays with her glove and coming away with the only three RBI the team had while also scoring a run herself. The Monticello Finkbeiner’s outscored the Becker Bulldogs 4-1.

“It’s crazy exciting,” said Finkbeiner about going to state. She admitted the season started a little rocky, but when the bats came around midseason so did the Magic. They’re 13-4 in their last 17 games, including a current seven game win streak.

“Honestly, I couldn’t be more proud of the girls pitching today. They were amazing and we couldn’t have done it without them. We battled through the beginning of the season and then the postseason started and we went undefeated. It was insane. I told Josi (Ordorff) before the fifth inning that I got your back, don’t worry about it, and I got her back,” exclaimed Finkbeiner.

The section 5AAA champs open up the state tournament with a date against Mankato West on Thursday morning in the class AAA quarterfinal at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

