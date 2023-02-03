Eva Nelson

Eva Nelson skates for the RiverHawks with the puck against Wayzata, Thursday, Jan. 26 at Plymouth Ice Center.

 Jake Schroer / Crow River News Sports

The RiverHawks played three games over the past week, winning two of them, and falling in the last.

North Wright County traveled to Buffalo on Jan. 24 and completed a season sweep, winning by a score of 3-0.

