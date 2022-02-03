The RiverHawks defeated Buffalo 2-0 Jan. 25 and lost to Centennial/Spring Lake Park Jan. 29.
North Wright County outshot Buffalo 49-6 to come away with a 2-0 win Jan. 25, which was also Senior Night. Both goals came in the second period for the RiverHawks. Sydney Petersen (Chloe Finnerty, Lilly Gillespie) scored first, followed by Lilly Gillespie (Petersen, Jenna Kyono).
North Wright County’s defense was strong all night and they did not allow Buffalo to test goalie Jadyn Weiser much as she only needed to make six saves. On the other end, Madeline Mootz made 47 saves in defeat.
Head coach Cailyn Olesen said that the team would have liked more goals to go in, but they were happy with the win.
“Kind of a weird game, playing in our offensive zone the whole time, not getting a whole lot of odd man rushes,” she said.
Centennial/SLP
The RiverHawks traveled to take on Centennial/Spring Lake Park Jan. 29 and lost 2-1.
Despite a 14-4 shot advantage in the opening period, the RiverHawks could not get on the board. In the second period, they surrendered the game’s first goal.
The RiverHawks finally scored in the third period, getting a power play goal from Josie VanKuyk (Jenna Allen, Jenna Kyono) to tie the game at 1-1.
Centennial/SLP scored to break the tie later in the period, and the RiverHawks took the loss.
Weiser made 22 saves in the loss. The RiverHawks played Monday night in Minnetonka. They close the regular season at Edina Saturday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m.
