North Wright County opened the season on a high note with a 6-0 road victory over Sartell/Sauk Rapids Saturday afternoon, Nov. 13.
A big first period put the RiverHawks up early. Just over six minutes into the game, Lilly Gillespie (Jenna Allen) scored the season’s first goal. A few minutes later, Tawny Dahlheimer (Allen) made it a 2-0 game with her first goal.
Just 19 seconds after that, Jenna Allen (Eva Nelson) got on the board and extended the lead to 3-0. Finally, near the end of the period, Dani Weiland made it 4-0 to cap off a big period for the RiverHawks.
In the second period, Sydney Petersen (Eva Nelson, Chloe Finnerty) scored on the power play to further extend the lead to 5-0. Petersen (Adrienne Hansen) scored again in the third to make the final score 6-0.
The RiverHawks controlled the pace of play and outshot their opponent 47-8 in the game. Jadyn Weiser made eight saves and picked up the win.
The RiverHawks played their home opener Tuesday, Nov. 16, (after press deadline) against St. Cloud at the Moose Sherritt Arena in Monticello. They host Forest Lake at the same place Thursday night, Nov. 18, and travel to Moorhead Saturday, Nov. 19.
