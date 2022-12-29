Adrienne Hansen shot

Junior forward Adrienne Hansen shoots the puck against Buffalo, Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena. She scored the game-winning-goal in the third period.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

North Wright County hosted Buffalo at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The RiverHawks have enjoyed their recent time on home ice as they’ve won three straight games, all at home.

The first period was pretty even, but eventually, North Wright County got it going and scored the game’s last three goals to win 5-2. It was a strong game defensively for the RiverHawks as they only allowed 12 shots on goal and shut Buffalo out in the third period.

Tags

Load comments