North Wright County hosted Buffalo at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The RiverHawks have enjoyed their recent time on home ice as they’ve won three straight games, all at home.
The first period was pretty even, but eventually, North Wright County got it going and scored the game’s last three goals to win 5-2. It was a strong game defensively for the RiverHawks as they only allowed 12 shots on goal and shut Buffalo out in the third period.
During their three-game winning streak, North Wright County has outscored opponents 13-3. They beat Eden Praire 3-0 on Saturday, Dec. 17 for their second straight win after starting the streak with a 5-1 win over Osseo/Park Center.
The offense also spread the love around with five different skaters scoring a goal. One of those players was junior forward Adrienne Hansen, who scored her third goal of the season and the game-winner.
“We’ve just always built on each other and kept each other positive and that helps us to stay connected and play as a team and I think that’s really pushed us forward through these games,” said Hansen.
Senior forward Josie VanKuyk got the party started early with a goal at 1:21 of the first period with an assist going to junior forward Ali Schaefer. VanKuyk was sitting at the top of the crease and got her stick on a loose puck for the game’s first goal.
Buffalo kept the party going with an equalizer under two minutes later with senior forward Raegan Wurm’s goal at 3:01 of the first. Wurm put in a rebound from senior goaltender Jadyn Weiser’s pad to tie the game at 1-1.
The RiverHawks had stretches of looking like the better team in the first, but couldn’t find any more goals. Their defense played strong only allowing four shots on goal in the first while the offense mustered up six. It was a good night for the backcheck as they shut down several odd-man rushes.
Head Coach Cailyn Olesen said her team was doing too much in the first individually. They played better fundamental hockey the rest of the game and that was the key to their victory.
VanKuyk picked up a cross-checking penalty at 16:12 of the first and the RiverHawks started the second period on the penalty kill. The kill looked great and even created a shorthanded opportunity.
Play started to shift toward the RiverHawks’ favor after the kill, but Buffalo nearly took the lead on a play when Weiser got pulled out of position but Buffalo hit the side of the net with a shot and the net became dislodged and play was stopped.
After generating some looks on the power play in the first period, North Wright County continued that trend in the second period. Pieper Stodola got sent to the penalty box for Buffalo for high-sticking at 5:28 of the second.
Finally, at 12:30 of the second, the RiverHawks potted their second goal to retake the lead. Junior forward Annica Walters got open in the slot right between the two circles and found twine with her shot to take a 2-1 lead. VanKuyk and sophomore defenseman Roz Landkammer were credited with the assists.
Two minutes later Buffalo found another equalizer on a shot through traffic that deflected off a player at least once on the way to the net and Weiser wasn’t able to track it. Senior forward Anna Kubu’s goal came at 14:27 with an assist going to Wurm.
Despite the ice tilting in their direction, the RiverHawks went to the third period tied at 2-2. They outshot Buffalo 13-6 in the period.
It didn’t take long for the RiverHawks to find the game-winner as Hansen scored on the power play at 2:45 of the third after freshman forward Audyn Molesky got sent to the sin bin for slashing.
“Josie was just skating behind the net and I was screaming for it like I always do,” said Hansen. “And then I got the puck and just shot it far side because I knew the goalie would be sliding over to the other side.”
Hansen was open in the low slot at the bottom of the circles and didn’t miss her target. Hansen’s third goal of the season came from VanKuyk and junior defenseman Eva Nelson.
At 8:09 sophomore Martha Effertz scored her first career varsity goal unassisted to add an insurance goal for a 4-2 lead. Landkammer added an empty net goal at 16:12 from VanKuyk to win 5-2.
North Wright County had more goals in the third period (three) than Buffalo had shots on goal (two). Shots were 7-2 in the third and 16-12 for the game. The RiverHawks went 1-for-4 on the power play while the kill went 3-for-3.
VanKuyk had 1 goal and 3 assists for a 4-point night, Landkammer a goal and an assist, and Weiser made 10 saves on 12 shots on goal (.833 percent) for her fourth win of the season. In six games this season Weiser is 4-2 with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. She has one shutout this season against Eden Praire.
North Wright County and Buffalo (who were originally going to be known as South Wright County after the co-op split) have a traveling trophy called the Wright County Cup. The winning team gets to hold the trophy and the goal scorers get their names on the cup. North Wright County has won 14 straight against Buffalo with their last loss coming on Jan. 8, 2016.
“Buffalo is always a rival,” said Olesen. “They play really good against us. So we said if we wanted to keep the cup with us and win the game we needed to play better in the second and third periods and we did.”
The RiverHawks continue to get plagued by penalties, so they’re going to have to clean that up for playoffs come the end of the year.
On Tuesday North Wright County (4-2, 2-0 Lake Conference), played Benilde-St. Margaret’s (5-3-1) in the Mid-Winter Meltdown. Their next game is against Hopkins/Park (7-6) on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena. The puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. On Thursday, Jan. 5 they play Rogers (5-4-1) at St. Michael-Albertville Arena.
Eden Praire 0, North Wright County 3
The RiverHawks got their second straight win in a shutout against Eden Praire. Sophomore
Dani Weiland (freshman Julia DeChene) scored in the first and it was all they’d need. Nelson (VanKuyk) and Landkammer (VanKuyk, Walters) also scored. Weiser made 18 saves for her first shutout this season.
