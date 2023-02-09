Ali Schaefer

Ali Schaefer works along the boards for the puck for the RiverHawks.

 Jake Schroer / Crow River News Sports

North Wright County finished third in the Lake Conference behind just Minnetonka and Edina and posted a record of 12-11-2. The final week of the regular season saw the RiverHawks fall to Minnetonka, but defeat Hopkins/Park and Mounds View/Irondale before tying against Edina in the final game before playoffs.

The RiverHawks suffered a tough loss to Minnetonka (22-2, 8-1 LC) on the road on Jan. 31, falling by a score of 5-0. North Wright County only had seven shots on goal over three periods despite four chances on the power play.

Tags

Load comments