RiverHawks’ Izzy Rice skates with the puck.

 Jake Schroer / Crow River News Sports

The RiverHawks lost a pair of games but did score one win during the week.

The RiverHawks scored first against Wayzata on Jan. 17 but gave up a pair of goals in the third period, including one with just 19 seconds left in regulation.

