Jadyn Wesier

Senior goaltender Jadyn Wesier makes a save in the third period against Centennial/Spring Lake Park, Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Roseville Ice Arena. Weiser finished with 39 saves.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

For the first time since 2019-20, the North Wright County RiverHawks advanced to the Section 5AA semifinals after blanking Osseo/Park Center 4-0 last Saturday. On Tuesday, the RiverHawks had a rematch with

Centennial/Spring Lake Park, who had beaten NWC 6-0 at the end of January.

Annica Walters

Annica Walters (even strength) (#20 Dani Weiland) scores a breakaway goal against Centennial/Spring Lake Park in the third period. Walters finished the season with 7 goals.
Adrienne Hansen

Adrienne Hansen fires a pass during a 2-on-1 during the second period. Hansen blocked a shot on the penalty kill to start the odd-man rush.

Tags

Load comments