For the first time since 2019-20, the North Wright County RiverHawks advanced to the Section 5AA semifinals after blanking Osseo/Park Center 4-0 last Saturday. On Tuesday, the RiverHawks had a rematch with
Centennial/Spring Lake Park, who had beaten NWC 6-0 at the end of January.
The Monticello and STMA co-op had revenge on their minds but ultimately fell 5-2 after getting outshot 44-26. It was a tough day for the special teams as the RiverHawks went 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill, although sophomore Dani Weiland scored a short-handed goal in the second period that tied the game at 1.
North Wright County got outshot 17-3 in the first period but trailed just 1-0. They came out a lot stronger in the second period and found the equalizer at 7:48 on a short-handed goal from sophomore Dani Weiland.
“I think the nerves for the girls were high,” said Head Coach Cailyn Olesen. She told the girls to calm down and take their time with the puck during the first intermission. The second period ended up being much better than the first. Shots were 10-9 in favor of the Cougars with each team scoring once.
RiverHawks goalie Jadyn Weiser made sure to enjoy her time on the ice knowing it might be her last time ever in an NWC sweater, “after the first period you’re playing for your team at that point, not just playing to win. It’s our last game. Play to enjoy the game. Like oh, this might be my last save. Just play to have fun, to be honest, it’s not always just about winning.”
The turning point came at the start of the third period. Trailing 2-1 with 26 seconds of power play time remaining, the RiverHawks weren’t able to score on the man advantage and gave up a goal 25 seconds later. Weiser went to cover the puck and after a scrum near the crease, the puck slipped past the goal line as the Cougars took a three-goal lead.
“It went on to my far post and then I had it. It was on the goal line. I tried covering it but my stick got stuck on the post. My defense and everybody came in and then it just kind of got shoved in. The other team was very aggressive when it came to shoving me into the net,” said Weiser on the third goal the Cougars scored.
That was the first of three straight goals for Centennial/Spring Lake Park in the third period as they took a commanding 5-1 lead. Annica Walters (Weiland) scored on a breakaway at 15:04 of the third, but it was too little too late for NWC.
North Wright County finished the season 13-12-2 and was third in the Lake Conference with 11 points behind only Edina and Minnetonka. Seven skaters finished the season with at least 10 points, led by senior Josie VanKuyk with 33 (19 goals/14 assists). Junior Adrienne Hansen was second with 23 points (13 goals/10 assists). Weiser played all 1393:39 minutes in net and finished with a 2.34 goals against average, a .917 save percentage and six shutouts in 13 wins.
Six of the top seven scorers will return for next year’s team but they will lose both VanKuyk and Weiser to graduation.
