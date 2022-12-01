The North Wright County RiverHawks were looking to start their season 2-0 after their miraculous come-from-behind win in the season opener against Champlin Park/Coon Rapids. It was a tall order however as Hill-Murray is the sixth-ranked team in Class 2A and they showed why when they defended their home ice to the tune of a 6-1 victory over NWC on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
They got the party started early when they scored at 0:18 of the first period. North Wright County managed to get the next goal, but Hill-Murray went on a 5-0 run after that and cruised to their third straight win to open the season.
The RiverHawks had a hard time getting the puck out of their own end and were outshot 35-17. Senior netminder Jadyn Weiser didn’t have her best game, but there also wasn’t much more she could have done. She made 29 saves on 35 shots on goal (.829 save percentage).
The special teams continue to be a bright spot for NWC as they have a power play goal in each game and after going 5-for-5 on the penalty kill, the RiverHawks remain a perfect 8-for-8 on the season through two games. On one hand, that’s what you want to see out of the kill, but taking that many penalties is going to wear the team out if they continue to get sent to the sin bin at their current rate.
Head Coach Cailyn Olesen said the girls are trusting each other on the penalty kill and communicating well.
Olesen mentioned getting better every game is what matters the most, “what we told the girls is that it’s the second game of the season. We don’t get any games off, not with the schedule that we’ve made. We have 23 games left to we have to use every single game, every single period, every single shift to get better and keep getting ready for section playoffs because that’s what matters.”
The Pioneers got behind the defense right away and a quick centering pass set up an easy one-timer for the game’s first goal that got Hill-Murray a 1-0 lead. They had a chance to extend the lead early as sophomore forward Jacey Stone was called for cross-checking at 3:05 of the first. Shortly after that penalty expired, sophomore forward Lucy Felling got called for hooking. The RiverHawks’ kill stayed strong as the game remained 1-0.
Midway through the period junior defenseman Eva Nelson rang a shot off the post that nearly tied the game, but the blue sweaters didn’t have to wait much longer to find that equalizer.
Back-to-back penalties gave North Wright County 23 seconds of 3-on-5 play and they were able to capitalize. Junior forward Annica Walters scored from right on the doorstep to tie the game. It was Walter’s first goal of the year with assists going to sophomore forward Martha Effertz and junior forward Ali Schaefer at 11:18 of the first period.
Another penalty on the Pioneers gave the RiverHawks 1:28 more 3-on-5 time, but HM successfully killed both penalties. Then with under a minute left in the opening frame, Hill-Murray struck again to take the lead, Emily Pohl beat Weiser five-hole and the Pioneers took a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Pohl’s goal game at 16:02 of the first.
With 35 seconds left senior forward Josie VanKuyk got a breakaway chance but wasn’t able to convert. The period ended 2-1 in Hill-Murray’s favor.
The second period started in a similar fashion to the first. The RiverHawks turned it over in the neutral zone and the Pioneers got on a quick breakout and beat Weiser glove side to take a 3-1 lead at 0:38 of the second. They added another at 3:03 of the second and extended their lead to 4-1. The Hawks weren’t able to hold possession in the offensive zone and the Pioneers were able to get out on the forecheck and beat Weiser’s blocker side.
North Wright County had a really tough time getting a rush going as they spent much of the game in their own end and were turned around often in the neutral zone. When they were able to get in the offensive zone they weren’t able to sustain the pressure much at times. After having eight shots on goal in the first period, NWC only had two in the second and seven in the third.
The Pioneers added two more in the third period to win, including a shorthanded goal. Weiser came out to the nearside boards to play the puck and wasn’t able to retreat back to the crease in time and Hill-Murray got an easy goal on a wide-open net from the slot.
“I think we need to calm down overall,” said Eva Nelson. “Just take a deep breath and like settle and not feel so panicked. I feel like if we do that and spread out and play our positions correctly I think that we’ll be able to make good breakout passes and get going down the ice.”
It was a tough game for NWC. Their schedule doesn’t get any easier as their next game is against the number five team in Class AA, Maple Grove (4-0). That game was Tuesday night at Maple Grove Community Center. On Saturday they’re on the road again when they travel to play Orono (4-1-1) at Orono Ice Arena to play the fourth-ranked team in Class A. They finally get back on home ice when they host Osseo/Park Center (3-1-1) at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.