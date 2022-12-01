Annica Walters RiverHawks

Junior forward Annica Walters skates with the puck in the offensive zone below the left circle. Walters scored the RiverHawks only goal of the game, Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Aldrich Arena.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The North Wright County RiverHawks were looking to start their season 2-0 after their miraculous come-from-behind win in the season opener against Champlin Park/Coon Rapids. It was a tall order however as Hill-Murray is the sixth-ranked team in Class 2A and they showed why when they defended their home ice to the tune of a 6-1 victory over NWC on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

They got the party started early when they scored at 0:18 of the first period. North Wright County managed to get the next goal, but Hill-Murray went on a 5-0 run after that and cruised to their third straight win to open the season.

Walters goal celly

The RiverHawks celebrate Annica Walters' first period power play goal against Hill Murray, Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Aldrich Arena.
