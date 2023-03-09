Nolan Reiter

Big Lake senior wrestler Nolan Reiter won third-place at 145 lbs. at the 2023 MSHSL Class AA Individual Wrestling Tournament. Reiter went 4-1 in his last state tournament appearance and beat Landon Church 9-6 in the third-place match for his career-best finish at state.

 Jim Morris

Five Big Lake wrestlers had the honor of finishing their season fighting in the 2023 MSHSL Class AA Individual Wrestling Tournament last Thursday through Saturday. Senior Nolan Reiter had the best finish, a career-best third-place finish at 145 lbs.

Head Coach Ryan Prom couldn’t have been more proud of the five kids who qualified for the state tourney, “qualifying five wrestlers for the state tournament is a tremendous accomplishment for each individual wrestler.

Carson Gellerman

Sophomore Carson Gellerman (170) grapples with an opponent. Gellerman went 0-2 at the state tournament but was just one of five Hornets to qualify for the individual state meet.
Zack Smith Big Lake

Junior Zack Smith (138) wrestles Kaiden Schrandt in the first round at the individual state wrestling tournament. Smith lost 7-0 to Schrandt, Friday, March 3 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
