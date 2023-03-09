Big Lake senior wrestler Nolan Reiter won third-place at 145 lbs. at the 2023 MSHSL Class AA Individual Wrestling Tournament. Reiter went 4-1 in his last state tournament appearance and beat Landon Church 9-6 in the third-place match for his career-best finish at state.
Five Big Lake wrestlers had the honor of finishing their season fighting in the 2023 MSHSL Class AA Individual Wrestling Tournament last Thursday through Saturday. Senior Nolan Reiter had the best finish, a career-best third-place finish at 145 lbs.
Head Coach Ryan Prom couldn’t have been more proud of the five kids who qualified for the state tourney, “qualifying five wrestlers for the state tournament is a tremendous accomplishment for each individual wrestler.
They stepped up their intensity in practice and it paid off with them earning a state birth. Having four wrestlers that were experiencing the XCEL Energy Center and the state tournament for the first time is always a great experience. Three of those wrestlers will be returning with their eyes on returning to the X for next year’s state wrestling tournament.”
Joining Reiter at the state tourney was junior Zack Smith (138), sophomore Carson Gellerman (170), freshman John Murphy (182), and senior Kane LaPointe (285).
Reiter was the only wrestler to win his first match. He beat Jack Schoenborn on major decision, 17-7 to begin his state-run.
Smith lost to Kaiden Schrandt 7-0 in the first round.
Gellerman was beaten by Bryce Burkett 11-4. In his second match, Gellerman lost 6-3 to Damian Tapio.
Murphy lost via forfeit to Brian Thilges due to an illness.
LaPointe was pinned by Jeffery Moen at 1:36 in the first round. He was pinned again by Logan Ash at 1:31 in wrestle backs to end his run.
For his second match, Reiter beat Treyton Card 16-4 and advanced to the semifinals on Saturday, March 4. Joseph Kennedy beat Reiter 10-6 in the semifinal match but bounced back with a 9-2 win over Tyson Ullyott in the consolation bracket to clinch a spot in the third-place match.
“Refocusing after a tough loss can be difficult,” said Prom. “I credit Nolan for moving forward and winning his next two matches to earn third place. He did it after reinjuring his ankle in the semifinal wrestleback. He showed a lot of heart to keep wrestling through the pain he was in. All in all, it was a great way to end the season. Nolan and Kane’s careers come to an end. They were fixtures on varsity since ninth grade and we are grateful for what they provided in leadership to the team,” said Prom on his two seniors.
In the third-place match, Reiter beat Landon Church 9-6 to finish the season 34-4 and a career-best finish at the state tournament in his fourth run.
Even though most wrestlers weren’t able to secure a win, it didn’t take away from the sensational season everybody put together, “Zach, Kane and Carson represented Big Lake well,” said Prom. “Although they didn’t win a match, they were competitive and made Big Lake proud. John did not compete due to illness. Nolan performed incredibly well. He had his sights set on a birth into the state finals but had to refocus after his loss in the semifinals.”
Despite losing state entrants Reiter and LaPointe, Big Lake will have another solid roster next season. Five wrestlers will return that had at least 20 wins this season and three state entrants also return. That doesn’t include wrestlers lost to injury this season.
“As a coach I want each athlete to experience walking out of the tunnel at the X,” Prom said.
