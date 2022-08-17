SAVE 5k flyer

Registration is open for the SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education) Emotions in Motion 5K fun run/walk at Sturges Park in Buffalo on Saturday at 9 a.m. Register for the 5K online at www.save.org/events or the day of starting an hour before the run starts. One can register as a team or as an individual. Registration for participants is $10 for participants 12 or younger, $25 for a single registration or $60 for a family of four. Participants raising $150 or more, will receive a SAVE t-shirt. Spectators are welcome and encouraged to attend. If you can’t come, but would like to support SAVE, a donation can be made on the SAVE website.

The 5K features a full morning of activities: large resource fair, silent auction with a wide variety of items, a photo booth, free hot dogs and ice cream provided by What’s The Scoop? at the finish of the 5K, chair massages, dog registration (with a best dressed pet contest), and music by a local DJ. Attendees who have lost loved ones to suicide are encouraged to bring photos and written memories of those lost to place on the memory wall.

