Registration is open for the SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education) Emotions in Motion 5K fun run/walk at Sturges Park in Buffalo on Saturday at 9 a.m. Register for the 5K online at www.save.org/events or the day of starting an hour before the run starts. One can register as a team or as an individual. Registration for participants is $10 for participants 12 or younger, $25 for a single registration or $60 for a family of four. Participants raising $150 or more, will receive a SAVE t-shirt. Spectators are welcome and encouraged to attend. If you can’t come, but would like to support SAVE, a donation can be made on the SAVE website.
The 5K features a full morning of activities: large resource fair, silent auction with a wide variety of items, a photo booth, free hot dogs and ice cream provided by What’s The Scoop? at the finish of the 5K, chair massages, dog registration (with a best dressed pet contest), and music by a local DJ. Attendees who have lost loved ones to suicide are encouraged to bring photos and written memories of those lost to place on the memory wall.
The purpose of this event is to raise funds and awareness to support SAVE and their mission to prevent suicide through public awareness and education, reduce stigma and serve as a resource to those touched by suicide. The goals of this event are to continue to reach more people locally each year, and to raise funds to provide local educational and awareness events around the topic of mental health/wellness.
SAVE is the nation’s leading suicide prevention agency working to prevent suicide. Through raising public awareness, educating communities, and equipping every person with the right tools, we know we can save lives. For more information about Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE), please visit www.save.org or call 952-946-7998.
If you have questions regarding the 5K, please contact Linda Mars from SAVE at 952-946-7998. There is also an event page established on Facebook.
If you are in a suicide crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988.
