Monticello stuffed panther

The stuffed panther sits on the sidelines during a game against Big Lake.  Monticello girls’ basketball has their best record since 2014, the last time they advanced to state.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The most underrated aspect of team sports is team chemistry. When everybody gets along it makes things easier on the court. Back in 2011, the Monticello girls basketball team had unbelievable team chemistry, so much to the point that they created their own identity. The Monticello Magic became the Panthers.

It all started when Coach Craig Geyen split the team into groups of five for some five-on-five work. One of the groups realized that nearly all of them had attended Pinewood Elementary School together. Pinewood’s mascot? The Panthers.

Sawatzke's with Monticello panther

From L-R: Mo Lanners (Sawatzke), Laura Stark (Sawatzke) and Grace Sawatzke with the panther after advancing to the state tournament in 2012.
Monti panther

The stuffed panther brought back by Coach Jocelyn Hoselton for the 2023 season.

Tags

Load comments