Portillo leads Magic over Wildcats 6-0

Coming off two straight losses, Monticello boys soccer hosted Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Sept. 9. They bounced back in a huge way shutting out the Wildcats 6-0, scoring five times in the first half to rout the Wildcats.
Antonio Portillo got the party started quickly, scoring just 40 seconds into the game. He wasn’t done yet because shortly after he scored again and a hot 2-0 start for Monticello was just what the doctor ordered.
After getting taken down in the box, Andrew Frickel earned a penalty kick. Fickel converted and scored his first goal of the game and the Magic led 3-0 with 21:39 left in the first half.
Monticello didn’t have to wait long to find the back of the net again, Tate Jacobson converted a shot off a great feed in the box with just under 10 minutes left in the half and the Magic held a 4-0 lead.
With under 30 seconds left the home 11 were defending in their own half, but got off a quick counter and Ty Modaff scored a goal with just 4.6 seconds left in the half and Monticello enjoyed a 5-0 lead at the break and it was essentially all she wrote.
Andrew Roff scored in the second half to finish off the scoring and remained perfect in conference play as Monticello sits atop the Mississippi 8 standings.
Monticllo 1, Delano 2
On Tuesday, Sept. 7, Monti traveled to Delano and lost 2-1 after giving up two second half goals. Modaff was the Magic goal scorer.
Monticello 4, Cambridge-Isanti 1
On Monday, Monticello was on the road for a Mississippi 8 battle as the Magic took another three points to remain in first in the conference. It was the usual suspects as Portillo scored again twice. Modaff scored and added two assists. Jacobson had an assist and Jack LePage had an assist as well.
