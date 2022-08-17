 Skip to main content
Polecats walk-off for regional championship

Jason Axelberg’s extra-inning walk-off homer seals deal

  • Updated
2022 Monticello Polecats region 11c champs
The 2022 Monticello Polecats won the region 11C tournament after their win over Kimball. Top row L-R: Joe Kounkel, Thommy Blackstone, Michael Olson, Evan Demars, Ben Schaben, Tanner Eckhart, Jason Axelberg, Dustin Wilcox and Gary Revenig. Bottom row L-R: Michael Revenig, Cole Bovee, Sam Dokkebakken, Danny Blackstone, Keenan Macek, Joe Tupy and Brayden Hanson.

 Jeremy Lagos

The Monticello Polecats had already clinched their first state appearance in five years when they found revenge against the Sartell Muskies on Sunday, August 22. Their next game against Kimball was for the region 11C amature baseball title.

The Cats’ bats were hot and the pitchers were throwing heat for the first two games of the regional tournament as they outscored Sartell and Cold Spring a combined 20-6.

Jason Axelberg walk-off homer
Thommy Blackstone (left), Michael Revening (22) and Joe Tupy (7) greet Jason Axelberg as he crosses home plate after his walk-off home run, Saturday, August 13 at Eden Valley Hawks baseball field.
Brayden Hanson

Brayden Hanson started the regional batting 9-for-9 and had the game-tying hit against Kimball in the bottom of the ninth inning, Saturday, August 13.
Jason Axelbreg

Jason Axelberg pitched 4 scoreless innings and hit the game-winning home run in the final against Kimball. Axelberg finished the region tournament with a 0.000 ERA in 7 innings of relief work. Also had two home runs in the region clinching win, Saturday, August 13.

