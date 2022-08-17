Polecats walk-off for regional championship

The Monticello Polecats had already clinched their first state appearance in five years when they found revenge against the Sartell Muskies on Sunday, August 22. Their next game against Kimball was for the region 11C amature baseball title.
The Cats’ bats were hot and the pitchers were throwing heat for the first two games of the regional tournament as they outscored Sartell and Cold Spring a combined 20-6.
In the first place game against Kimball on Saturday, August 13, the Polecats needed to weasel their way out of a late-inning predicament to force extras and walk-off as region champs. They didn’t have their best game in the field, but some late game heroics by Jason Axelberg clinched a first seed in the state tournament.
Monticello starting pitcher Tanner Eckhart went 6 innings deep on 104 pitches (73 strikes) and kept the Cats in fighting distance into the late innings of the ballgame.
The first inning was scoreless for both teams, but Kimball struck first as the away team in the top of the second inning.
The leadoff man was safe at first thanks to an error and then he came around to score when another error allowed him to come all the way around to score.
The third batter of the inning walked and the fourth followed that up with an RBI single to double their lead. The fifth batter finally struck out for the first of the inning. Then the runner at first took off during the next at-bat and got caught in a run down. The runner at third then took off for home and was thrown out racing back for third.
With two outs, Matt Dingmann finished their second inning scoring with an RBI single. The next man grounded out and the Express took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the second thanks in part to two errors.
The Polecats started to claw back right away. Jason Axelberg led off the inning with a single. Sam Dokkebakken then drew a walk and Axelberg came around to score on an RBI single from Dustin Wilcox. With one out, Dokkebakken scored on Keenan Macek’s RBI single to cut another run off the Kimball lead. Cole Bovee sent a ball into the air and Wilcox attempted to score on a sacrifice fly, but was thrown out at home to end the inning.
A two-out rally tied the game during the bottom of the third.
Brayden Hanson singled and stole second and then third on a bad pickoff attempt. Axelberg stepped into the box and delivered an RBI single to tie the game at 3.
The game wasn’t tied for long as the Express quickly took the lead right back. Two straight hits scored a run and after an error, two runners were in scoring position. Eckhart got the next guy to strike out, but then a sacrifice fly extended their lead to 5-3.
Axelberg got one back during the bottom of the fifth with his first solo home run. It was crushed to left center field.
Kimball added an insurance run during the top of the seventh. With two outs, a runner made it to second on an error and the next batter scored him on an RBI single as the lead extended to 6-4.
Axelberg moved from center field to relieve Michael Revenig in the start of the eighth inning. Axelberg continued his impressive relief run with three scoreless innings to end the game.
Down to the bottom of the ninth down two, the Polecats used all nine lives waiting until there were two outs to score a run.
Revenig led off the inning with a single, but a strike out and a groundout had Monti down to their last out. Thommy Blackstone welcomed himself to the game with his first hit, a clutch RBI single and advanced to second when Michael Olson went back-to-back with Blackstone with a single of his own. Hanson then tied the game with an RBI single, but Olson was thrown out at home plate trying to win the game.
The damage was done however to extend the game into extra innings.
Axelberg had a quick one-two-three inning and stepped right into the batter’s box to begin the bottom of the tenth.
If you blinked you missed it. On the first pitch, Axelberg sent a high fly ball over the left field wall for a walk-off home run to beat Kimball 7-6.
“Earlier in the tournament I had hit one in the exact same spot that didn’t go out, so I didn’t know if it was out. But then I heard the crowd get into it so I knew it was gone,” Axelberg said on his game-winning walk-off home run.
Axelberg finished the game with a 4-for-5 day at the plate with 2 home runs, 3 RBI and 3 runs scored. He also extended his scoreless streak on the mound to 7 innings after pitching the final three innings. He finished with 4 strikeouts to just one walk and didn’t allow a hit and finished as the pitcher of record. Eckhart pitched 6 innings and allowed 5 runs (3 earned) on 7 hits with 5 strikeouts and 2 walks. Olson and Macek were the only other Monticello batters to finish with multiple hits.
After winning the 11C region Monticello clinched a one seed in the upcoming state tournament. It’s Monticello’s ninth time advancing to the state tournament (1944, 1969, 1970, 1999, 2000, 2003, 2015, 2016, 2022). Since they claimed a one seed they earned a bye week and will enter when the field is cut down from 64 to 32 after this weekend.
“It wasn’t our best defensive game, it wasn’t our best game, but we found a way to win,” said Head Coach Gary Revenig.
His message to the team was that they’re never out of a game with the way they’re able to swing the bat. As a team Monticello is batting .371 in 921 at-bats this season.
Monticello’s first game will be Sunday, August 28 at 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Park in Dundas. Memorial Park is located at 214 1st Street in Dundas. If they win that game their next game would be Friday, September 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Bell Field in Faribault. Bell Field is located at 1830 2nd Ave. NW in Faribault.]\\
More information on the class C baseball state tournament can be found online at http://classc.leagues.mnbaseball.org/.
