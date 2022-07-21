Sam Dokkebakken

Sam Dokkebakken scores a run for Monticello against Sartell, Wednesday, July 13.

 Jeremy Lagos

The Monticello Polecats finished the regular season 10-3 in the Sauk Valley League (SVL) and earned the top seed in the West for the playoffs. They went 1-2 over the last week of the regular season. After dropping a tough game 3-1 against the Sartell Muskies on Wednesday, July 13 they split a double header with Albertville on Saturday, July 16.

The Cats hosted the Muskies in a low scoring affair with both teams leaving plenty of men on base. Sartell outlasted Monticello 3-1 in a pitcher’s duel that saw both starters pitch seven innings. Tanner Eckhart took a tough loss after allowing just two runs in seven innings while Dave Schlangen was the pitcher of record for Sartell after he allowed just one run in seven innings.

Danny Blackstone throw

Third baseman Danny Blackstone throws to first base to record an out, Wenesday, July 13.

Tags

Load comments