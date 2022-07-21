The Monticello Polecats finished the regular season 10-3 in the Sauk Valley League (SVL) and earned the top seed in the West for the playoffs. They went 1-2 over the last week of the regular season. After dropping a tough game 3-1 against the Sartell Muskies on Wednesday, July 13 they split a double header with Albertville on Saturday, July 16.
The Cats hosted the Muskies in a low scoring affair with both teams leaving plenty of men on base. Sartell outlasted Monticello 3-1 in a pitcher’s duel that saw both starters pitch seven innings. Tanner Eckhart took a tough loss after allowing just two runs in seven innings while Dave Schlangen was the pitcher of record for Sartell after he allowed just one run in seven innings.
Eckhart pitched a scoreless first inning after giving up just one hit. Michael Olson smacked a double with one out during the bottom of the inning, but was stranded on third base after tagging up on a pop up to first base.
Jacob Merrill got his only hit of the day on an RBI single during the top of the second inning to take a 1-0 lead for Sartell.
Monti answered during the bottom of the third to tie the game at 1-1. Sam Dokkebakken led off the inning with a single and advanced to second base after Danny Blackstone followed that up with a single of his own. Thommy Blackstone advanced Dokkebakken to third with a sacrifice fly and then Dokkenbakken scored on a wild pitch.
The Muskies took the lead again in the top of the fifth with an RBI single from Braeden Dykhuizen that ended up as the game-winner.
Dokkebakken led off the bottom of the fifth with a walk, but was left stranded on the bases.
During the bottom of the sixth, Brayden Hanson walked and stole second with two outs, but was also left stranded.
Dokkebakken kept the game close with his glove during the top of the seventh. At shortstop he scooped up a grounder before tagging second and throwing to first to complete the double play to help Monti escape the inning unscathed.
The Polecats left more runners on base during the bottom of the seventh.
Danny Blackstone replaced Eckhart on the mound for the final two innings and got a strikeout with a full count and two runners on to end the eighth.
Dustin Wilcox led off the bottom of the eighth with a single, but was out during the next at-bat after Ethan Bosacker hit into a fielder’s choice. The inning ended after the Polecats hit into a line drive double play.
Sartell scored on an error during the top of the ninth to add an insurance run and took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the final inning.
Monti struck out three times to end the game. It was the first time the Polecats lost all year when they allowed three or less runs in a game.
Dokkebakken went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored for Monti. Eckhart pitched seven innings taking the loss after allowing two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out six. Danny Blackstone pitched the final two innings and allowed one unearned run off two hits and two walks while striking out two.
The SVL playoffs begin on Wednesday with the play-in round. Monticello’s first playoff game will be against the winner of Albertville and Sauk Rapids on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Their next game would be on Sunday, July 24. Time and opponent for that game is TBD.
Albertville 5, Monticello 4
Monticello hosted Albertville for a double header on Saturday, July 16 for their last two regular season games. Both games were seven innings due to the double header. Monti took a three run lead during the bottom of the first, but gave up two during the top of the seventh to fall 5-4.
Michael Revenig pitched all seven innings taking the loss after allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks. He also tied for the team-lead with 2 RBI on a 1-for-3 day at the plate. Monti committed three errors leading to the two unearned runs. Michael Olson batted 2-for-4 with 2 RBI and a run scored.
Monticello 7, Albertville 3
The Polecats played as the away side for game two of the double header. They doubled their 3-0 lead in the fifth inning and added an extra insurance run during the top of the sixth. The Anglers didn’t score until the final frame.
Dustin Wilcox earned the win on the mound for Monti. Wilcox pitched three scoreless innings allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out five. Jakob Kounkel got two innings of work and also struck out five. Olson and Eckhart had a game-high 2 RBI each. Olson went 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored and Eckhart also went 2-for-3 with a double.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.