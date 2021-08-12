Polecats survive first weekend in Sartell

The Monticello Polecats won their first game and lost their second game over the weekend during the 11C regional baseball tournament.
Tanner Eckhart pitched a three hit complete game shutout against St. Joe on Saturday, Aug. 7 to earn a date with Kimball the following day.
The tables turned on them against the Express. The Polecats lost 5-0 and left five runners on base and committed three errors that were part of their undoing. There were just nine combined hits for both teams.
“We had the match-up we wanted. We just didn’t make a couple plays for him (pitcher Alex Otto) early and their pitcher threw a great game. He had all different angles and mixed things up on us and they made the plays so they deserved to win. That’s a good baseball team,” said Polecats Head Coach Gary Revenig.
The bottom of the second inning was a little messy in the field for Monticello. Kimball scored their first run of the game on a sacrifice fly after an error and then scored a second run after another Polecat error.
Monticello got their first hit of the game when Jason Axelberg executed a perfect bunt single during the top of the fourth inning, but couldn’t advance past first base.
Kimball struck again during the bottom of the fourth with a two out RBI single that was only their second hit of the game to increase their lead to 3-0.
The away side had a hard time getting anything going offensively and the cats never were able to take advantage of some of the walks they drew throughout the game. Cal Schmitz, Isaac Frandsen, and Tommy Blackstone joined Axelberg as the only four hitters to record a hit for the Polecats.
The loss means Monticello will play again Saturday, Aug. 14 against the Sartell Muskies at noon. If they win, they’ll play the winner of St. Joe and Big Lake.
Two wins on Saturday clinches the final spot in the state tournament and a final game on Sunday to determine seeding.
