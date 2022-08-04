The Monticello Polecats were able to enjoy a bit of revenge against St. Joe on Saturday, July 30. The Joes beat the Polecats at the end of the regular season to earn the top seed in the Sauk Valley League Playoffs, but Monti got the last laugh.
Playing for seeding in the upcoming Region 11C amateur baseball tournament, Monticello took it to St. Joseph.
The red and black pushed across four runs during the top of the fourth inning to take a 4-2 lead and didn’t look back. They smashed two home runs during the contest.
Leading 6-3 heading into the ninth inning, Monti added two more to push St. Joes out of grand slam range as they went on to win 8-3.
Michael Revenig batted 3-for-4 and was a triple shy of the cycle. He led the team with 3 RBI’s and scored twice. Michael Olson batted 1-for-5, but made the one count as it was a two-run homer.
Tanner Eckhart started on the mound for Monti and gave up 3 runs in 6 innings of work. Eckhart struck out 7 batters to just 1 walk allowed with 8 hits given up. Jakob Kounkel pitched the final 3 innings in relief. Kounkel finished with 4 strikeouts, 0 walks and 2 hits allowed.
The regional tournament begins on Wednesday. Monti’s first game is against Cold Spring on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m. All games are played at Eden Valley Hawks Field in Eden Valley. If they win they’ll play on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 2:30 p.m against either the Sartell Muskies, Sartell Stone Poneys or Pearl Lake.
Updates for the Region 11C tournament can be found @MNRegion11C on Twitter.
