Michael Olson

Michael Olson rounds third base after hitting his second home run of the game against Albertville, Wednesday, July 12 at Lions Park in Albertville.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

As the postseason approaches for the Sauk Valley League, Monticello has made a push toward the top of the Sauk Valley East standings after knocking off the league-leading Clearwater River Cats.

The Polecats, who are 9-2 in league play, have won six of their last seven games as they’ve recently hit another gear. They went 2-0 last week with wins over Albertville and Clearwater.

  
