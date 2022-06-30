The Monticello Polecats are off to a great start so far this season. They’re 9-3 overall and have yet to drop a game in league play. They lost their first game 13-3, but since then the bats have kept up their end of the bargain scoring double digit runs in six games since the season opener.
Entering last week 7-2, they were short handed heading into their Wednesday, June 22 game against Cold Spring. The Springers sprang out to an early 1-0 lead with a leadoff homer to begin the game and that prognosticate the rest of the game.
The score was 11-0 after the first inning. The final was 21-0 and the Springers outhit the Cats 22 to six. Tanner Eckhart had two of the Polecats hits, Thommy Blackstone, Brayden Hanson, Ethan Bosacker and Evan Demars had the others.
Monticello hit the road after that for an away game against Maple Lake on Friday, June 24.
The Lakers fell victim to the Cats as Monticello is now 3-0 after a loss this season after beating Maple Lake 5-2.
Monti opened up the game with two runs during the top of the first and Eckhart did the rest. He pitched all nine innings and both runs against him were unearned. He struck out 10 and allowed just six hits with no walks. He helped himself out at the plate as well, batting 4/4 with a double and two RBI.
Michael Olson hit a home run and was a triple shy of the cycle batting 3/5 with two RBI and two runs scored.
The Polecats returned home for a game against Sauk Rapids on Sunday, June 26. The bats exploded for Monti as they scored 19 runs on 15 hits and beat the Cyclones 19-9.
Ethan Bosacker and Thommy Blackstone both smashed homers for Monti. Keenan Macek tied Bosacker for a team high three RBI’s. Thommy Blackstone and Danny Blackstone both scored four runs each. Brayden Hanson scored three times.
Michael Revenig picked up the win on the mound after allowing three runs in four innings while striking out five. Danny Blackstone also pitched four innings, allowing six runs (four earned).
The 19 runs were the most they had scored since a 13-0 win against Eagle Lake on Saturday, June 18 and the second most they scored all season.
Monticello plays a road game against Becker on Wednesday before hosting Clearwater on Friday, July 1. Friday’s game begins at 7:30 p.m. with games being played at Monticello High School.
