After winning their regional tournament on a late-inning two out rally, the Monticello Polecats tempted fate one last time, but the cats ran out of lives.
Earning a number one seed for the state tournament Monti earned a bye in the first round and got to skip last weekend. To delay matters even more, their 1:30 p.m. first pitch time on Sunday got pushed back several hours due to rain flooding the field and the game before them being delayed.
Monticello was the home team down in Dundas as they “hosted” the Webster Sox. It was a pitcher’s duel for 7 innings, until Monti ran into some control issues in the bullpen. After not allowing a single run in the regional tournament, three relief pitchers combined to allow five runs in the last two innings, forcing another ninth inning rally attempt from the Polecats.
The game was scoreless until the third inning when the Sox got the first run on the board.
Peter Grassl, hitting out of the eighth spot, legged out an infield single with one out to get a man on base for Webster after Monti starter Tanner Eckhart faced the minimum through the first two innings.
Leadoff man and opposing starting pitcher Peter Tveite advanced Grassl to third with a two-out single. Grassl came in to score on an RBI single from Brooks Prochaska to open the scoring.
Monti answered with a run right away during the bottom of the inning.
Keenan Macek was safe at first thanks to an error with one out. Leadoff hitter Thommy Blackstone then traded places with him after hitting into a fielder’s choice. Blackstone then stole second and scored on a Michael Olson RBI single.
The red and black had a chance to take the lead the next inning when Jason Axelberg led off the inning with an infield single, but got picked off first base trying to steal. Sam Dokkebakken then singled, but that was it for Monti that inning as the next two batters grounded out to end the inning.
Their next best chance was during the bottom of the sixth. Olson got hit by a pitch and stole second. Braydon Hanson followed that up with a walk, but three straight outs ended the inning.
The Sox took the lead in the top of the eighth with a two-out rally. William Arendt singled and a bloop single to shallow center chased Eckhart from the mound. Jakob Kounkel came in to relieve Eckhart, but wasn’t able to record an out.
A wild pitch advanced both runners into scoring position and then a walk loaded the bases. A ground ball was hit to short, but it was bobbled and the throw to second was late as a run came in to score. With the bases still loaded, another walk allowed another run to come in as the Sox took a 3-1 lead. Axelberg came in and got a pop up from the next batter to end the inning.
A one-two-three bottom of the eighth got Webster right back into the batter’s box for the top of the ninth.
The leadoff batter drew a walk and a pinch runner advanced to second on a wild pitch. Tveite came to the plate and helped himself out with an RBI single. The next two batters were hit by pitches and that brought in Michael Revenig to finish the game out. An RBI single was followed up by a fly out and a strike out, but Max Drexl’s two out RBI single ended up being the difference as the lead increased to 6-1.
Jordan Huwe entered the game on the mound for Webster to pitch the final inning, and he nearly gave it all away.
In what was most likely a response to Axelberg drilling two batters, he was hit by a pitch to begin the bottom of the ninth, which also likely finally woke up the Polecat’s bats, it was just too little too late.
Dokkebakken singled before a fly out and a groundout saw Monti down to their last out. Revenig battled hard and drew a full count walk to load the bases. Macek smacked an RBI single to get the Cats within grandslam range at 6-2. Blackstone crushed an RBI double that cleared the bases and got them within a run, 6-5. Olson stepped into the box, one of Monti’s best power bats, and just missed the game-winning walk-off home run by an eighth of an inch off the bat, he hit a fly ball to deep center that ended the game and Monticello’s state tournament run.
It was their first state tournament appearance in five years and it only left the Polecats hungry for more.
Monticello High School Activities Director Gary Revening will return next season as the team’s head coach, but longtime Polecat and assistant coach
Joe Kounkel announced his retirement from the team after the game.
Joe Kounkel was a big reason the Polecats have remained a team after spending many late nights attending meetings and being the glue that kept the team together during his tenure. However he steps away fully confident that Revenig and co. will be just fine without him. Once a Polecat, always a Polecat.
