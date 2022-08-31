Polecats vs Webster state tourney 2022

Polecats’ leadoff batter Thommy Blackstone avoids the tag from the catcher and scores a run during the bottom of the third inning against Webster, Sunday, Aug. 28.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

After winning their regional tournament on a late-inning two out rally, the Monticello Polecats tempted fate one last time, but the cats ran out of lives.

Earning a number one seed for the state tournament Monti earned a bye in the first round and got to skip last weekend. To delay matters even more, their 1:30 p.m. first pitch time on Sunday got pushed back several hours due to rain flooding the field and the game before them being delayed.

Load comments