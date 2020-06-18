A game-tying run from Monticello Polecat Calvin Schmitz was for naught in the Polecats’ season opener Wednesday, June 17 in Sauk Valley league action against the Cold Spring Springers.
The Polecats and Springers went into the ninth inning tied 1-1 when Cold Spring opened up the game with five unanswered runs to win the game 6-1 on Monticello’s home field.
Cold Spring took a 1-0 lead in the game’s opening inning with a run by Jordan Barth. Barth led off the game with a line-drive single off Monticello pitcher Tanner Eckhart. He later scored from third base on a wild pitch.
The Polecats tied the game in the fifth inning. Calvin Schmitz opened the bottom of the fifth with a line-drive hit to left field for a double. He advanced to third after a Jacob Schmitz fly-out to right center and scored off a Jason Axelberg line drive into left field.
Polecat pitcher Hunter Kisner got into trouble on the mound in the top of the ninth inning and earned the loss after giving up four runs off of a walk, a single, and a pair of doubles before being relieved by Issac Frandsen. Frandsen gave up a pair of triples in yielding the game’s final run that gave the Springers a 6-1 win.
Monticello had five hits in the game coming from Calvin Scmitz, Jacob Schmitz, Axelberg, Brayden Hanson, and Evan Demars. Hanson was also hit by a pitch. The Polecats stranded 10 runners on base.
Cold Spring’s six runs came off eight hits off of four different Monticello pitchers.
The Polecats host four games next week- all against Sauk Valley-East league rivals.
On Tuesday, June 23, the Albertville Villains come to town for a 7:30 p.m. showdown. The following day, on Wednesday, June 24, the Polecats host cross-river rivals Big Lake Yellow Jackets, also at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, June 27, the Becker Bandits come to town for a 6:30 p.m. game. Sunday’s match-up is between the Polecats and Rogers Red Devils at 4 p.m.
