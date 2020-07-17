The Polecats were off to a slow start on Wednesday, July 8 but managed to keep Foley to zero runs until the seventh inning. The ninth inning was when Foley scored four runs – resulting in a final score of 5-4.
Monticello scored two runs in the second inning with the help of Keenan Macek and Michael Revenig.
In the fifth inning Monticello scored two more runs making it 4-0.
Joe Tupy had a wicked hit getting him to third base and Jon Affeldt followed him with a double. Unfortunately neither of them made it home earning two outs.
Wyatt Morrell and Macek stepped up to bat earning two runs for the Polecats. Revenig tried to keep it going, but earned the third out trying to make his way to second base after a hard hit to middle field.
Tanner Eckhart was pitching for Monticello and it wasn’t until the seventh inning that the Lumberjacks earned a run by Wyatt Ziwicki.
The score was 4-1 with Monticello in the lead heading into the ninth inning.
Foley came out swinging like they had nothing to lose.
Mitch Loergering, Wyatt Ziwicki, Joe Ziwicki, and Drew Beier all made it to home base before they earned three outs from pitcher Revenig.
The score was 5-4 and Monticello unfortunately had no response in the final inning of the game.
Macek had two runs, and Morell and Revenig each had one run.
Macek and Affeldt each had three hits for the night, Revenig had two, and Jason Axelberg, and Tupy each had one hit.
The Polecats play again on Tuesday, July 14 against the Clearwater River Cats at home starting at 7:30 p.m.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
