Looking to skate back in the win column, the North Wright County Riverhawks hosted Hill-Murray at Moose-Sherritt Ice Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 23. However it was a tough game for the offense as they had a hard time sustaining any offensive zone time and got shutout 6-0.
They got off to a slow start allowing two goals in the first five minutes of the game and weren’t able to recover, “tough game,” said Head Coach Cailyn Olesen. “Hill-Murray is a very very good team. We came out slow and against good teams you can’t do that and I think we learned our lesson,” Olesen added.
The Pioneers were able to get some shots on junior goaltender Jadyn Weiser early and that was a sign for things to come. After making a number of quality saves, she was able to get a glove on a shot, but was unable to catch the puck and it would end up behind the goal line for the first goal of the game. Ellah Hause was credited with the goal from Josie Skoogman and Kasey Senden at 2:58 into the opening period.
The Riverhawks continued to spend a lot of time in their defensive zone and struck again a couple minutes after their first goal. It was Hause again on a one timer from Senden and Chloe Boreen got the secondary assist at 4:42 in the first.
North Wright County finally got some pressure on the Pioneers late in the period. They were able to sustain a little bit of offensive zone time and although they didn’t get a ton of shots on goal, they had plenty of centering pass attempts and some shots that were broken up in front before getting to the goalie.
At the end of the first the Pioneers led 2-0. Shots on goal were 8-6 in favor of Hill-Murray.
The Riverhawks started the second period on the power play after a Pioneer was whistled for slashing with 21 seconds left in the first. They managed a couple shots on goal, but the kill for the Pioneers did their job and kept the shutout going. At 4:30 into the second Hill-Murray got their third goal from Allie Franco and played suffocating defense for period allowing only two shots on goal from the Riverhawks during the period.
By the time the third period started it was 4-0 Hill-Murray. They added two more goals in the third to finish off North Wright County 6-0. Shots were 28-17 in favor of the Pioneers as well.
Despite allowing six goals, Weiser still made a number of phenomenal saves that kept the score from getting too lopsided.
Hill-Murray is a good opponent, a trend that will continue for North Wright County playing in a very good Lake Conference. Olesen said it was a good lesson to learn and an early test as their schedule doesn’t get any easier.
It was the last game of the season at the Monticello rink as the rest of the Riverhawks home games will be played at the STMA Ice Arena.
Their next couple of games are against Blake (1-2) on the road at Blake Ice Arena - Hopkins Campus on Tuesday, Nov. 30 and at home against Breck (0-4) on Saturday, Dec. 4. Their first Lake Conference game is on Tuesday, Dec. 14 against Wayzata (5-1) at the STMA Ice Arena.
