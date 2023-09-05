monticello 2023 boys soccer captains

The 2023 boys soccer captains: junior Dane Jacobson and senior Carter Block. It will be Jacobson’s third consecutive year as the starting goalkeeper. 

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

• Head Coach: Peter Bergquist (1st year)

• Assistant coaches: Ron Fee (Varsity Assistant), Chad Hayda (JV), Bailey Geyen-Helget (JVII)

  
