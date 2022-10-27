Kam Moris corner kick goal

Senior defender Kam Moris takes a corner kick in the 77th minute of the section final against Zimmerman. Moris scored on the play to tie the game 2-2 and send the game into overtime, Thursday, Oct. 20 at STMA High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

It was going to be a game of firsts for somebody. #1 Monticello and #3 Zimmerman entered the 6AA section final game on Thursday, Oct. 20 with both programs looking for their first ever state tournament appearance. The Magic beat Princeton 10-1 and Big Lake 2-1 to reach the section final while the Thunder beat Willmar 4-0 and St. Francis 2-0 to set up the section final matchup.

Monti had beaten Zimmerman 3-0 back on Aug. 30, but that of course gets thrown out the window when playoffs start. Teams typically look much different by the end of the year from the start.

Sophia Haase against Zimmerman

Senior Sophia Haase juggles the ball against Zimmerman. Haase scored Monticello's first goal in the section final game, Thursday, Oct. 20 at STMA High School.

Tags

Load comments