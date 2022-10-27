It was going to be a game of firsts for somebody. #1 Monticello and #3 Zimmerman entered the 6AA section final game on Thursday, Oct. 20 with both programs looking for their first ever state tournament appearance. The Magic beat Princeton 10-1 and Big Lake 2-1 to reach the section final while the Thunder beat Willmar 4-0 and St. Francis 2-0 to set up the section final matchup.
Monti had beaten Zimmerman 3-0 back on Aug. 30, but that of course gets thrown out the window when playoffs start. Teams typically look much different by the end of the year from the start.
The strength of the Magic all year was playing through their two All-State First Team members in senior Sophia Haase and junior Bella Vasoli. Zimmerman’s goal was to slow those two down, which is easier said than done. Haase and Vasoli combined for 48 out of Monti’s 77 goals (62 percent) this season. Haase was able to pop one in for Monti’s first equalizer, but other than that they were held off the board.
Monticello was able to tie the game after trailing by a goal twice, including an equalizer with just four minutes left in regulation off the boot of senior defender Kam Moris during a corner kick.
Trailing 2-1 with 76 minutes having been ticked off the clock, Monticello needed a big play. And Moris, typically the playmaker (tied for second on the team with 8 assists) became the goal scorer and made that big play for the Magic, “honestly, I got really nervous. Everything kind of went silent around me. I saw my players pushed up a little further… it wasn’t the kick that I wanted, but it was the goal we wanted. It was kind of cool, especially last game to see that happen… it feels good just to be a part of it,” said Moris.
These girls played a long time together and that chemistry was apparent all season, something Moris was quick to point out, “I think it definitely helps, just our chemistry together growing up together from freshman year all the way through our senior year. We knew it was a big one and we wanted to work together. We all wanted to win. Being that the chemistry worked so well with our talking and having (Sophia) Haase and Bella (Vasoli) up top, they kind of directed up there. And our defense just really worked together as a team to support each other… We had a good season. I’m really proud of how we all came together. When things went bad we’d turn it around and keep each other uplifted,” added Moris.
The team was full of perseverance and never let themselves get too low, and that was proven until the final whistle. “We gave it everything we got,” said Moris.
Unfortunately for the Magic, the Thunder stole a goal right away in the first minute. Right off the kickoff Zimmerman sophomore midfielder Grace Katter intercepted a Monticello pass and fed the ball to junior forward Lainie Wehmhoff. Wehmhoff split the defense and Monticello senior goalkeeper Sam Brown was forced to come off her line to make a play, but Wehmhoff’s shot got up and over Brown for a goal just 23 seconds into the game to take a 1-0 lead.
The Thunder nearly doubled their lead five minutes later, but Brown made a great play on the ball, made a save and punched it away to force a corner. It was a bit of a rocky start for the red and black but they settled in after that and were able to begin to play more of their style of soccer.
Monticello continuously made their way into the attacking third, but many of their shots missed the mark either high or wide. Zimmerman sophomore goalkeeper Andraya Sailor was a bit shaky all game with the ball and that led to the first of Monticello’s goals.
Trailing 1-0 to start the second half, it took just three minutes for Monti to find their first equalizer. Junior Adrienne Hansen sent in a cross to the middle of the field from the near side boundary and Haase was waiting for it. She fired a shot on net, but Sailor fumbled with it and let it bounce past her into the net to tie the game 1-1.
A similar play occurred two minutes later off a corner kick and Sailor gave up a rebound, but she was able to jump on top of it to nullify another chance for Monti.
Haase nearly gave Monticello the lead in the 51st minute, but her shot just missed the upper right corner.
With 25 minutes remaining in full time Brown made a nice save to push a shot up and out to force a corner.
Monticello continued to get in deep, but had trouble finishing the play despite there being a lot of action in the box from time-to-time, particularly with about 20 minutes left.
With 15:26 left in the second half, Zimmerman got the go-ahead goal from Katter. Down, but not out, the Magic continued to battle and had one last clutch goal in them to force overtime.
In the 77th minute, Moris lined up for that last corner kick. She sent the ball in and a defender whiffed on a clearing attempt and the ball snuck in near post to tie the game 2-2.
In the first overtime senior Olivia Hanson nearly scored the game-winner 30 seconds in, but she was forced to use her weak foot and the shot went high.
In the second overtime, Monticello got into the deep part of the field with possession, but a whistle was blown with 20 seconds left. A drop ball was called and essentially gave Zimmerman a free clear and the game went into penalty kicks.
Vasoli took the first penalty, but Sailor made a diving save. Brown saved the first Zimmerman shot attempt and junior Camanae Gustafson scored for Monti on their second attempt. Zimmerman scored on their next shot to tie it 1-1. Hansen took the next shot for Monti and converted to go-ahead 2-1, but Zimmerman also scored on their next shot. Haase took the next kick for Monti, but her shot was saved. Zimmerman scored on their next shot to go up 3-2 and Moris’ shot was saved to end it as Zimmerman beat Monticello to advance to the class AA state tournament.
Monticello left it all out on the field and that’s all you can ask for as a coach, “obviously not the way you want it to go, but we left it all out on the field and that’s all you can ask for,” said Head Coach Nathan Budish. “They left it all out there tonight. To battle back twice from being down a goal, especially that second equalizer late in the game showed the heart and the character of this team to keep fighting even though they’re exhausted.”
One thing Budish mentioned was that he would have liked for the girls to use both sides of the field a bit more, but the Zimmerman back line did a great job of keeping to their marks and forcing the Magic into making quick decisions while maintaining heavy pressure on the ball.
Monticello loses 10 seniors to graduation this season: Sam Brown, Kam Moris, Atira Grose, Faith Carson, Sophia Haase, Sonja Olson, Sydney and Taylor Brandt, Olivia Hanson and Alexis Olson. It was an incredible senior class that finished their careers with the program’s first ever conference title and a commendable record of 14-3-2. Haase finished second in class AA with 28 goals and added 16 assists and was named to the All-State First Team for her efforts in her final season with Monticello. Only Zimmerman’s Wehmhoff finished with more goals in class AA with 33.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.