After losing ten seniors from the starting lineup to graduation at the end of last spring, this year’s iteration of Monticello boys soccer looks a little different.
The remaining starter from last year’s team is sophomore goalkeeper Dane Jacobson. He’s going to be an integral part of the team if they’re to find any success this season, and he was on top of his game in their season opener against Buffalo.
Monticello’s season started on the road against Buffalo on Thursday, Aug. 25. It was a lot of back and forth between the two teams in a low scoring affair that saw the Bison come away victorious 2-1 in overtime.
Buffalo recorded the first shot on goal with 25:47 left in the first half. There was a lot of back-and-forth with neither team getting much going and a lot of play at midfield as they felt each other out.
Monti got their first shot on goal with 24:32 left in the first half after Buffalo turned it over from right outside their box.
Still scoreless, Jacobson made his second save of the game a minute later, but a minute later the Bison broke the tie. With 21:20 Buffalo got one past Jacobson after breaking through the red and black’s defensive line.
Buffalo started to build off that momentum and began to generate more looks. The Magic weathered the storm and got a couple quality chances themselves before the end of the half, but missed the mark and the score stayed 1-0 after the first 40 minutes.
Monticello’s inexperience showed as they struggled to make some of the easy plays and take the space in front of them when it was open, but they finally broke through.
Junior Ryan Richardson beat a defender and created some open space and snuck one past the Buffalo goalkeeper to the bottom right corner for the equalizer.
Jacobson made multiple saves to keep the score tied at 1 and after 80 minutes of play the two teams went to overtime.
This year overtime rules are two five minute halves played in their entirety, no golden goal.
In the first minute of overtime, Buffalo was rewarded with a penalty kick and Bison senior Tyler Schrepfer picked the bottom left corner for the game-winning goal as Monti dropped the season opener 2-1.
With so many new guys on the roster gaining varsity experience they’re still learning how to play together, and that was something Head Coach Matt “Mac” McLachlan iterated after the game, “we had some of that show for us today. Not that we didn’t know how to play, but they just haven’t played together.”
“I felt like for playing what’s typically a quality program anyway, it was good for them and we want to get that pressure right away. We want to have success, but we don’t want to start soft,” added McLachlan.
Monticello had some good stretches, but couldn’t convert some quality chances. One shot missed wide and another went high in the first half that would have changed the dynamic of the game.
The good news is that they created opportunities. It’s easier to figure out how to finish than it is to learn how to create scoring chances in the first place.
Monticello lost their second game against Willmar on Saturday, 1-0. After allowing an early goal, Jacobson saved a penalty kick to keep Monti within one, but they were unable to find the equalizer this time.
Jacobson should keep the Magic in a lot of games, it’ll be up to the rest of the team to balance that with some goals.
Monticello (0-2) has Zimmerman (0-2) on Tuesday at home before hitting the road for their next four games. Thursday they travel to Mound Westonka (2-0), and next Tuesday, Sept. 6 they are on the road at Delano (1-0). Their next home game will be against Big Lake on Monday, Sept. 12.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.