Junior Ryan Richardson beats the defender and goalkeeper for the Magic’s first goal of the season against Buffalo, Thursday, Aug. 25.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

After losing ten seniors from the starting lineup to graduation at the end of last spring, this year’s iteration of Monticello boys soccer looks a little different.

The remaining starter from last year’s team is sophomore goalkeeper Dane Jacobson. He’s going to be an integral part of the team if they’re to find any success this season, and he was on top of his game in their season opener against Buffalo.

