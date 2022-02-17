Pam Borton is well known for her exploits as a basketball coach, most notably for her 12 year run with the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team. She was exceptional with the school, posting a 236-152 (.608) record with the Gophers and led them to the sweet 16 three straight years, including a final four run in 2003-4.
Currently Borton is a senior executive coach, professional speaker and author and spoke as a keynote speaker at the Monticello High School on Friday, Feb. 11.
Her message was focused on being mentally healthy, with an emphasis on being resilient. “We can do more than we think we can,” said Borton.
She told a story about being the head coach of the Gophers and being in a constant spotlight and the pressure of being a Big Ten head coach and all that comes with it.
The story was one about being mentally resilient. In her first year at Minnesota, the Gophers finished the season 25-6 and advanced to the sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. To get there they had to beat a Stanford team that hadn’t lost on their home floor in over a year.
Before the start of next season, star guard Lindsay Whalen told the coach during a team meeting she wanted to reach the final four. Sure enough they did that, but it wasn’t without being mentally tough and resilient. Whalen broke her hand and missed eight games. Borton said that only made the team tougher as everybody was forced to step up while Whalen missed time. Eventually Wahlen came back and Minnesota upset Kansas State and Texas to get to the final four.
Eventually, Borton was fired after leading the Gophers to a 22-13 record and advancing to the third round of the NIT. It was a tough pill to swallow for the head coach after a pretty good season.
Being let go forced Borton to start a new challenge and focus on a new identity, but she was ready for it. “If I didn’t have the challenge and the grind, where would I be,” said Borton. The keynote speaker also said that “obstacles are opportunities for growth.”
Being tough mentally and showing resilience starts with oneself and one has to be able to embrace stress and pressure, being uncomfortable and the power of positivity can strengthen one’s resilience.
She also emphasized being able to take failures and mistakes and use them as a learning opportunity for growth.
She left everybody with six coaching strategies.
The first was about fundamentals. The fundamentals are all about having a positive mindset and being self-aware and owning personal responsibility. The second was about purpose. Having an impact and influence in people’s lives for the better. The third was about having confidence. Where does one get their energy? Understanding one’s personal strengths and celebrating personal victories. Using every accomplishment, no matter how large or small, to help one’s self confidence and believe in oneself. The fourth was optimism. Optimism is the secret to success and showing gratitude goes a long way. The fifth was owning personal and professional development and growth. Being intentional in self care and finding the best ways to recover. The sixth and final strategy was building mutually satisfying relationships. Building memories and leaving a legacy.
Borton finished off her presentation by saying, “mindset is everything.” Being resilient and building a strong mental relationship with oneself goes a long way and can help one bounce back after hardships.
