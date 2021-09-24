It was a fantastic looking morning Saturday, Sept. 18. No chance of rain or lightning meant finally that girls soccer was going to be able to play a game without threat of the weather stopping the game early.
Orono was in town for a double header against boys and girls soccer. Girls soccer was up first, but did not have the success they were hoping for.
They had a tough time controlling possession and struggled to get out of their own half of the field spending most of the game defending.
The Spartans scored twice in the first half and added an insurance goal late in the second half to finish off a 3-0 victory over the Magic.
Lucy Schaffer had some quality looks at the end but was unable to convert.
Not the result you want, but the Magic didn’t look completely outmatched against a good Orono squad so the outlook for the rest of the season still remains high. It is the toughest opponent to date for the Magic and probably their toughest opponent during the regular season.
Head Coach Nathan Budish thought his team looked a little flat to start off the game and didn’t quite have the intensity that Orono came out the gates with.
“We were constantly reacting instead of setting the tone ourselves and they made us pay for it with a couple goals,” said Budish.
The Magic did put together a better second half, but Budish thought the defense could tighten up a bit. The girls were not as tight on their defensive marks as usual, but nothing that can’t be fixed with the quality of talent on the roster.
“I liked our response in the second half. I challenged them pretty hard at halftime. Didn’t care anything about the x’s and o’s of what we were doing out there. All I wanted to see was more of a desire. That first half we were just existing, kind of chasing the play. The second half I thought we were much more competitive and able to string together some good possessions. We can definitely take confidence in that second half we were going neck and neck with one of the best teams in the state,” said Budish.
They have the ability to be a very quality team if they can put it all together for the rest of the year.
The game against Princeton earlier that week was canceled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.