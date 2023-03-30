On Friday, March 10, the University of Vermont’s women’s basketball team beat UAlbany in the America East Conference title game and booked their ticket to the big dance for the first time since 2010.
Leading the charge for the Catamounts was former Monticello girls basketball star, Anna Olson. Olson led Monticello to the Section 5AAA title game as a senior in 2020 and was named as an All-State honorable mention. As a junior, she became the ninth player in program history to reach the thousand-point plateau. According to current Monticello girls basketball head coach Craig Geyen, Olson is the first player in program history to play in the NCAA tournament.
Olson wasted no time making an immediate impact on the court for the Catamounts. During the covid-shortened 2020-21 season, she was named the America East Rookie of the Year. She won America East Rookie of the Week three times and after averaging 18.5 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks on 70.8 percent shooting, Olson became just the third player in conference history to be named Rookie of the Week and Player of the Week at the same time.
Olson attributed her early success to how much time she had to get ready for her first collegiate action, “we only had six games but we basically played until the end of January. And we started practicing in July… so we had a lot of time to prepare for those games,” said Olson.
Vermont went 4-2 during Olson’s freshman season and they ended on a three-game winning streak, including back-to-back wins over UMBC when Olson won her Player of the Week award. She led the team in scoring at 13.3 points per game on 51.5 percent and rebounding at 6.8 per game.
In her sophomore season, Vermont won 20 games with their season ending against UAlbany during the conference semifinals. Olson averaged 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. She became even more efficient, shooting 53.4 percent from the floor.
During this past season as a junior, Olson scored 11.4 points per game while once again hauling in 6.5 boards per game. The Catamounts started the season 9-6 before beating Bryant 68-67 in overtime. That win jumpstarted a 16-game winning streak. Vermont won the America East regular season title and earned the one seed for the conference tournament.
UVM beat Bryant to open the conference tourney before beating UMBC to reach the America East title game. Waiting for them was UAlbany, who ended their season the previous year.
“We ended up going like 0-2 for our first two conference games so it was definitely a bit of a slow start. Especially losing to Albany, who we lost to the previous year. And then we ended up going on like a 16-game win streak,” said Olson. “We definitely used that as motivation the second time that we saw them. We obviously beat them and then we saw them in the championship,” added Olson.
The Great Danes beat the Catamounts 60-46 back in December. Vermont got revenge 53-49 in early February and that set up the eventual rubber match and the right to go dancing.
Vermont outlasted Albany 38-36 in a defensive battle during the conference championship game and punched their ticket to the big dance. Olson scored 9 points and was an absolute monster on the glass, leading everybody with 16 rebounds. Eight of those were offensive.
“We’re very evenly matched-up teams so when we play each other it’s a good game. We had about a 12-point lead. We were feeling good but obviously, we weren’t satisfied. We didn’t win yet. But then at the end, it got pretty close… it was going back-and-forth and then they put a press on us. The press got to us and then they got back in the game. So the last two minutes were extremely stressful and that was the first time we’ve ever had a sold-out crowd,” said Olson.
There were emotions of pure elation after the final buzzer sounded and Olson accomplished an incredible feat in front of all her fans, “I never really like thought I’d make it to March Madness. That’s what made it even better that we did. It was so exciting. There were so many families there watching, so many friends. Being able to celebrate with them because obviously, they’re a huge part of our success, was like amazing,” said Olson.
Olson attributed the turning point of the season to when they started seeing a sports phycologist to improve their mental game.
“There is only so much you can do physically on the court,” said Olson. “I think we’re all very talented, we just weren’t putting the pieces together and I think that’s why we lost those first two games. So we started focusing a lot on the mental side of the game. Like calming it down and slowing it down for us and I think that helped a lot because then we attacked each game with a new mindset.”
The University of Vermont men’s basketball team also won the America East tournament so both teams got to have a watch party for the March Madness selection show.
“We were both there for each other and it was super fun,” said Olson.
It was fun, but it was also a little unnerving as well according to Olson. “It’s kind of scary. Because like you’re waiting for your team to get announced. We had an idea of where we were in the rankings but then hearing us playing UCONN was wild to me.”
Olson loved to watch Maya Moore growing up so it was a little surreal to go against such a historic program. She thought of watching them on TV with her best friend. Olson was flooded with support after seeding was announced.
On Saturday, March 18 Olson and the 15th-seeded Catamounts took on two seed UCONN. The Huskies won 95-52, but it was an unforgettable experience for Olson.
It was a bit of a shock to Olson when they arrived at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion before their game, “it was just super full and super loud and there were so much media. It felt like I was in the WNBA or something,” said Olson. She was hoping the experience of playing in front of a sold-out crowd during the America East title game would prepare her for the NCAA game, but that environment was a totally different beast.
Olson couldn’t believe she was the first former Monticello girls basketball player to play in the NCAA tournament, “we obviously had so much talent in the program before me. I was definitely shocked but I think it’s cool. I mean, I hope that this kind of sparks something in the current team.”
She might have been the first former Monticello girl’s basketball player to play in the NCAA tournament, but she doesn’t think she’ll be the last, “there’s a lot of potential in the current Monticello girls program. I can see a lot of them ending up in this position.”
Vermont finished with a record of 25-7 for their second straight 20-win season after going 22-11 last year. Before going 4-2 during Olson’s freshman season, Vermont was 12-18.
UVM Head Coach Alisa Kresge had this to say about Olson’s impact on Catamounts’ basketball, “Anna is such a special player and an even better person. From the minute she stepped on campus, Anna has always brought a positive energy and her patented smile to our program day in and day out. She never ceases to amaze us not only by her achievements on the court but what she continues to do in the classroom. Anna’s drive to be successful is unmatched. We are extremely lucky to have her as a part of our Catamount family.”
Olson will look to lead the charge again for the Catamounts next season in hopes of returning to the NCAA tournament.
