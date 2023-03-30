Anna Olson NCAA tournament

Mar. 18, 2023; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; during a 2023 NCAA Basketball matchup between Vermont and UConn held at Gampel Pavillion. Photo by Brian Foley for Foley-Photography.com.

 Brian Foley

On Friday, March 10, the University of Vermont’s women’s basketball team beat UAlbany in the America East Conference title game and booked their ticket to the big dance for the first time since 2010.

Leading the charge for the Catamounts was former Monticello girls basketball star, Anna Olson. Olson led Monticello to the Section 5AAA title game as a senior in 2020 and was named as an All-State honorable mention. As a junior, she became the ninth player in program history to reach the thousand-point plateau. According to current Monticello girls basketball head coach Craig Geyen, Olson is the first player in program history to play in the NCAA tournament.

UVM Women's Basketball Anna Olson

8 February 2023: The University of Vermont Women’s Basketball Catamounts host the University of Maine Black Bears at Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont. Mandatory Credit: Ed Wolfstein Photo
UVM Women's Basketball Anna Olson

8 February 2023: The University of Vermont Women’s Basketball Catamounts host the University of Maine Black Bears at Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont. Mandatory Credit: Ed Wolfstein Photo

Tags

Load comments