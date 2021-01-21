Olivia Stockham proves her high volleyball IQ

Big Lake’s Olivia Stockham is a force to be reckoned with on the volleyball court.
She’s played just about every position and has a high volleyball IQ - and she’s only a junior.
Her high school coach, Alisha Brust says it was a privilege to coach Stockham when she earned a spot on the All-Conference team.
“Olivia is a very versatile volleyball player,” Brust said. “She has had varsity playing experience since 8th grade, and we are excited to have her around for one more season next year.”
Stockham has a great and athletic mindset, bounces back quickly from mistakes, and just loves the game of volleyball, her coach says.
“Olivia had to play multiple positions this season due to COVID, and she did well at all of them,” Brust said. “She played setter/right side hitter, outside, and has even played as a middle in the past. She makes the biggest impact on the outside as both a defensive player and a hitter.”
Stockham has a high volleyball IQ and moves the ball around the court. It is very seldom she makes the same mistake more than once, Brust said.
“I think my favorite quality about Olivia is her coachability and willingness to play anywhere on the court to help out the team. She’s hoping to play volleyball in college, so she is constantly looking at ways to better herself on the court,” she said.
Stockham said that she’s been playing volleyball competitively for seven years, but she grew up around her older sisters who played when she was very young. So she grew to know the game just by watching.
During her first year playing volleyball in fifth grade, she remembers vividly serving 23 consecutive points in one set.
“Volleyball came pretty naturally to me, but I’ve also put a ton of hours in at the gym trying to improve myself and my game,” Stockham said.
This season Stockham finally found her spot as an outside hitter and it’s her favorite position so far.
“I think this year, the team most benefited from me being on the outside compared to any other position because I could be an offensive threat in the front row and also play defense in the back row,” Stockham said.
She said she loves the feeling of slamming the ball down and earning a point that gets her teams energy up.
She loves winning and the competitive nature of the game, but she’s learned a lot about leadership this year.
“My high school volleyball experience has taught me a lot about leadership and working hard to get where I want to be,” Stockham said. “Being a captain, I have to lead and set an example for the rest of the team in both practice and in games. I was also pretty young when I was first on varsity, so I had to continuously work hard to prove that I deserved to be there.”
Stockham had to thank her parents for giving her the chance to play volleyball in the first place.
“My parents have definitely helped me to get where I am as an athlete,” Stockham said. “They’ve always supported me no matter what and have pushed me to be the best athlete I can be. I owe everything I am and everything I’ve accomplished to them.”
This season has been exciting for Stockham and she’s taken the best out of a not so great situation.
“I was so excited to find out we were able to play,” Stockham said. “I remember me and the rest of the team keeping up with MSHSL meeting through Twitter to find out if our season was going to happen and we were ecstatic when we found out that we could play.”
It makes her appreciate the little things, like a practice or a a game.
“I now have a lot more appreciation for things that I previously took for granted, such as having fans, getting to compete in sections, and knowing that games would take place no matter what,” Stockham said. “COVID had a great effect on the whole team and the way we looked at our season.
Brust put a lot of emphasis on the idea that every practice or game could be our last, so we should always treat it as such. She taught us to not take anything for granted.”
