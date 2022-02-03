It was a tough offensive night for the Magic girls basketball team against Willmar on Monday. They didn’t score their first basket until 6:11 left in the first half in their 60-34 loss.
“We didn’t shoot a great percentage. I felt like our ball movement wasn’t great. Need to penetrate zones a little bit better. Get the ball moving and use ball fakes. Then they were able to transition and our pressure didn’t really cause any turnovers. Just got to get the ball moving and find open looks,” said Head Coach Craig Geyen.
The ball moved around the perimeter well at times, but there wasn’t enough inside out movement to really break down the zone. Geyen mentioned they could set a few more screens too. There was some good ball at points and there was some good energy towards the end.
They also got Sophia Haase back from injury for the first time since their second game and she should be a good contributor once she’s able to get worked all the way back into the rotation.
The Magic like to run a 12 man rotation and there’s some players who can do some really nice things, but it was just a night when nobody really had it going for Monti.
Both teams started off turning the ball over a lot early with neither team able to get a basket in the first couple of minutes. Willmar didn’t score the first basket of the game until four minutes into the half.
The Magic trailed 8-0 after the Cardinals hit a couple three’s back to back.
Sammi May got fouled on the break and made a free throw for Monti’s first point with 9:34 left in the first half.
Willmar started to get their offense going and the Magic needed to call a timeout trailing 20-1 with 6:27 left before the break. Olivia Hanson came out of the timeout and hit a three for their first bucket.
The girls just had a tough time getting any of their shots to fall. There was also a point where there were some real soft foul calls against them after the refs didn’t call a foul for nearly the first ten minutes of game action.
With 3:00 left Katelyn Lindberg got a pull-up jumper to go just below the free throw line and Ava Nebben and Lexie Anderson both got a three pointer to fall before halftime. Missed shots and turnovers had the Magic in a 31-12 halftime hole.
The second half started out about as equally rough as the first with more turnovers and missed shots. Eventually the offense started to get going, but it was too little too late. They were able to get out and run on the break some in the later portion of the game, but ultimately fell 60-34.
Hanson led the Magic with seven points. Lindberg, Nebben and Faith Carson all had six.
Monticello (6-12, 2-5 M8) hosts Big Lake (0-16, 0-7) on Friday.
Becker 76, Monticello 45
The Magic fell at home to Becker on Thursday, Jan. 27 in another very tough opponent to say the least. Lily Manning poured in 15 for the Magic with four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Lindberg had five assists and Nebben had two steals. Samantha Voll had five rebounds, a block and a steal.
