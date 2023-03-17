Big Lake senior Nolan Reiter is a coach’s dream as an athlete. He works hard, is a great role model for the younger generation, and to top it all off was successful doing it.
Reiter was first introduced to the wrestling mat all the way back in kindergarten. He fell in love with the sport. A kid with a great work ethic, the grind was what piqued his interest, “the hard work and the guys that I had above me… the guys from last year. They always pushed me. And then my coaches and my dad (Russ) is a big supporter too,” said Reiter.
Wrestling is a lot more than just a sport to Reiter, it’s helped him grow as a person, There are a lot of things that wrestling taught him besides how to take down an opponent, “just the life lessons that it gives you throughout every year. It’s pushed me to be a better person, not even just for the sport,” Reiter said.
Big Lake Head Coach Ryan Prom enjoyed having Reiter in the wrestling room for the last few years, “It has been a pleasure to coach Nolan throughout his high school career,” said Prom. “Everything that Nolan has received, he has earned. Being a four-time all-state wrestler tells you about his talent on the mat. Off the mat, Nolan is a great example of a student-athlete. Nolan set high standards for himself when he came into the high school wrestling room and wanted to do whatever he could to reach his goals.”
Apart from the obvious grueling physical nature of wrestling, it’s as much a mental sport as it is physical. Reiter has grown in both areas since taking to the mat so many years ago, “let’s say I have an obstacle to take down, it’s been a lot better since beginning wrestling. Because it’s crazy how much you get pushed down and you always got to get back up,” said Reiter.
There has been no shortage of obstacles Reiter has needed to overcome. Primarily, when he suffered a potential career-ending back injury, “it was a big deal when I broke my back like, a year and a half ago from wrestling. I just had to keep pushing,” said Reiter. “You get brought down and you just got to get back up.”
After breaking his back, Reiter had to go through countless hours of physical therapy. Unable to wrestle or lift weights, Reiter stuck his nose to the ground and got to work on his PT.
“It was a hard grind getting back to 100 percent,” said Reiter on his physical therapy work. But he attacked his rehab as hard as he attacks his opponents on the mat.
Eventually, Reiter returned and the wins continued to pile up. He ended with 144 career victories at Big Lake High School.
“It was a great feeling,” said Reiter on his eventual return to the mat. “There were parts when I was wrestling that I was scared, but I persevered and just kept going. I knew that my back would be 100 percent, I just had to keep thinking that.”
It didn’t take too long for him to get over that mental hump with his back injury. During his first match back from the injury, he felt like he was going to break it again. But by his third match, Reiter was confident his back would hold up.
This past season ended with Reiter’s fifth state tournament appearance. He capped off his senior season with his highest-ever finish at the state tournament, but that wasn’t without some controversy as well.
Reiter suffered an ankle injury that plagued him for the last month of the season. But he didn’t let that affect him heading into his last state tournament appearance.
“Nolan is a hard-working athlete that wanted to be the best. He worked hard to come back from various injuries throughout his career. This year he hurt his ankle towards the end of the regular season and he worked through rehabbing it to come back to be able to wrestle in the section and state tournaments. Some athletes would not have pushed through the injury to try and make it back to compete at the high level he competed at,” said Prom.
Wrestling at 145 lbs. this year, he won his first two matches at the Class AA individual wrestling tournament. He beat Jack Schoenborn by a major decision 17-7 to kick things off and then beat Treyton Card with another major decision, 16-4. He lost to Joseph Kennedy 10-6 in the quarterfinals and was sent to wrestlebacks. There he beat Tyson Ullyott 9-2 and advanced to the third-place match. Finally, he beat Landon Church 9-6 for his place on the podium.
It was his fourth time placing at the state tournament in five appearances. He also placed fifth twice and fourth once.
He appreciates being a role model for the younger guys, “I like that I’m a captain and keep pushing these kids, especially like the guys that are new. There are a couple of new ones that I enjoy talking with them. Literally just pushing them and I know that they want to get better so I just stay after with them.”
He doesn’t necessarily consider himself a mentor, but that’s the role he plays as a captain, “I just to do my best to help them every single day. I stay after every day to try and help them,” said Reiter.
“It has been a pleasure to coach Nolan and the other group of seniors at Big Lake High School. Nolan left his mark on the wrestling program as that four-time state place winner,” said Prom on Reiter’s lasting impression on Big Lake wrestling.
Reiter’s top memory from wrestling was taking down a nationally-ranked opponent during the 2021 USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals in Iowa, “it was a cool moment for me,” he said.
Going into the match it was just like any other for Reiter. He didn’t even know his opponent was nationally ranked. He just knew it was an important match, he needed a win to be able to place. During the match, he noticed his opponent was gassed. He took advantage and won by five. His opponent? Hector Serratos, who currently wrestles for the University of Nebraska. He beat Serratos 7-3. Reiter finished 6-3 and earned sixth place at nationals.
“It was a good experience. It’s a good tournament to go down there and go against some of the best kids. It was good,” said Reiter.
He also enjoyed wrestling at the Rumble on the Red tournament in Fargo, ND, “there are some good wrestlers there. It’s good to go get beat up on by good wrestlers because that makes you better and that’s why I tell these guys when they lose it helps you get better,” said Reiter.
Hanging out with the guys and bonding as a team are some of his fondest memories with the Hornets, “it’s not all about wrestling… staying at the hotel and spending time at the pool or something. Just stuff outside wrestling is good mentally.”
A baseball player as well, Reiter is looking forward to the upcoming season on the diamond, “that’s a big passion of mine too,” said Reiter.
The senior anticipates a strong season from the Hornets.
“We have quite a bit of guys. We had a good run last year. We beat the second seed but this year we’re a lot tougher. I think we might even have a shot to go to state this year, so that’s nice.”
You can watch Reiter and the Big Lake baseball team when the season starts on Thursday, March 30.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.