Big Lake senior Nolan Reiter is a coach’s dream as an athlete. He works hard, is a great role model for the younger generation, and to top it all off was successful doing it.

Reiter was first introduced to the wrestling mat all the way back in kindergarten. He fell in love with the sport. A kid with a great work ethic, the grind was what piqued his interest, “the hard work and the guys that I had above me… the guys from last year. They always pushed me. And then my coaches and my dad (Russ) is a big supporter too,” said Reiter.

Nolan Reiter state wrestling tourney 2023

Reiter wrestling against Tyson Ullyott of Detroit Lakes. Reiter beat Ullyott 9-2 during the state tournament to advance to the third place match.

