October Blast from the past sports

50 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7, 1971
Monticello’s strong cross country team, undefeated this season in meets against Wright County competition, added two more victories last week in preparation for the conference meet this Tuesday.
The Wright County Cross Country meet will be run at Cokato this Tuesday, Oct. 12. Monticello is the defending champion and by virtue of its performance to date, is favored to repeat.
In a seven-team meet the Redmen harriers hosted Thursday at the Monticello Country Club, Monticello had 44 points, edging St. Michael-Albertville who finished with 50. Other scores were: Watertown 70, Howard Lake 92, Delano 152, Cokato 164 and Maple Lake 181.
Bryan Phillips and Bill Cox finished third and fourth respectively to pace the Redmen runners. Jamie Rask placed seventh, Steve Kuchera 14th, Mark Wallen 16th, Gary Lindberg 22nd, Brad Franzman 24th, and Marty Malone 42nd.
Watertown’s standout runner, Joe Diethelm, who has finished in first place consistently this fall, again won the individual honors with a time of 15:59 over the three-mile course.
In a conference meet at Cokato Tuesday, Monticello finished with 31 points (their lowest mark of the season), and easily won the six-team meet. Watertown finished second with 56 points and Howard Lake was third at 63.
Once again Phillips and Cox finished third and fourth respectively. Steve Kuchera ran well to finish fifth, Wallen improved to the number eight position, and Tom Peterson, running for the first time in two weeks, placed 11th. Franzman, Lindberg and Rask took 12th, 15th and 19th respectively.
25 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3, 1996
After warbling off to a ragged start in Thursday’s home meet against Buffalo, Monticello then jumped in the pool and swam to a chorus of personal and season best times in getting a comfortable 101-85 win over the Bison
And the contest was still a “two-suit” meet, the coach said, for most of the Magic swimmers. That means they were wearing two-suits, giving them more pull in the water, making their race tougher. The two-suit meets will continue right up until the final weeks of the season.
You could hardly tell it out in the pool on Thursday, however, as the team kept chalking up top times.
Monticello took a commanding lead by going 1-2 in the opening relay: the 200 medley. Monticello’s first place team was made up of Jenny Eggers, Maggie Henjum, Amy Kehl, and Natalie Persons. Seven seconds back was the second unit of Cindy Cannon, Jessica Bergstrom, Teresa Burandt and Jenna Cannon.
Briana Hedtke had a personal best time of 2:10.06 taking second place in the 200 freestyle. The squad got personal or season bests in a 2-3-4 effort in the 50 freestyle from Henjum (26.28), Persons (26.39) and Kehl (27.81).
Diver Ali Yager had her personal best effort, by 15 points, in taking second with a round of 173.45. That was followed by a round of pb’s in the 100 butterfly by Eggers (first in 1:03.71) and Kristina Mork (third in 1:09.35).
Personal bests were across the board in the 100 freestyle for Bergstrom (first in 57.31), Jessica Doran (third in 1:02.33) and Kristin Schmidt (fourth in 1:02.39). The 500 freestyle followed with top times to Cindy Cannon (second in a sb of 6:11.73) and Rachel Bergstrom (third in a pb of 6:18.12).
The Magic 200 freestyle relay was a big winner in 1:47.71. Making up that quartet was Persons, Kehl, Henjum and Hedtke. Eggers and Hedtke were 1-2 in the 100 backstroke, with Eggers posting a pb of 1:04.33.
Kehl (second in 1:18.72) and Ali Opay (fourth in 1:23.19) had season bests in the 100 breaststroke. The squad juggled up its line-up for the final relay and swam those events in exhibition to keep the final margain close.
10 YEARS AGO TODAY: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2011
At the high school prep fest Friday morning, Head Football Coach Jason Telecky told the student body that they were out to make history tonight. Not only had Monticello won just one homecoming game in 17 years, but Magic football had never beaten Cambidge.
The Magic took to the field Friday night wearing throwback uniforms, in a nod to the great Monticello football teams of the 70’s and 80’s, and they seemed to be channeling the talents and emotion that came with the jersey.
“Back then, we were amazing,” said Chase Holum about the new/old uniforms. “We wanted to bring some of the past back. We wanted to make history in a piece of history.”
And for a quarter Friday night, history looked easy.
The Magic took a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter, as the offense looked unstoppable.
But after missed opportunities to put the game away, it all seemed in danger of falling apart quickly. Which had to be a familiar feeling for a fanbase that saw teams give away homecoming leads through the middle of the last decade, before watching them lose back-to-back three point heartbreakers in 2008 and 2009.
But, through it all, the crowd stayed behind the Magic. And the players held their belief. They knew they were good enough to put points on the board, and they knew they were good enough to win. None of that changed when they fell behind 17-14 early in the fourth quarter.
“We knew we could win this game, and we kept that attitude throughout,” said senior Ben Schacht. “Even when we were down, we knew we had a good enough offense to put points on the board.”
That offense had just gone three and out after falling behind three points, and despite all of the positive thoughts, momentum seemed to be a runaway train headed in the Blue Jacket’s direction.
But, as has been proven over and over again in the world of sports, momentum can be fleeting. When the Magic lined up to punt deep in their own territory, with eight minutes left, they were only down three. But it was starting to feel like a whole lot more. And that’s when the tides turned. A good punt by Mike Fisette gave his coverage team time to converge on the returner as the ball was getting there. Perhaps fearing a big hit, or perhaps just misplaying the flight of the ball, the Blue Jacket return man let it slide right down his chest into the grass, where sophomore Jake Olson fell on it, giving Monticello the ball and the momentum right at midfield.
“We needed something like that,” said Telecky. “It provided a spark.”
The Magic had been dominant on the ground early, until some Cambridge adjustments had slowed down the rushing attack through the middle portion of the game. But with the game, and history on the line, there was no surprise when the Magic went right back to their strength.
“We can’t give up [on the running game], because we know we’re good,” said junior quarterback Matt Bonk.
And so back to their bread and butter they went. The Magic coaches stress that a strong running attack can wear teams down by the fourth quarter. This drive provided their opportunity to prove that theory. Quickly, the Magic moved the ball to the 34-yard line. Everything seemed to be moving fast.
Chase Holum wasn’t about to change that pace.
A handoff to Holumn went inside (a change in the game plan after using Holumn to run off the edges for most of the year) and he broke through the line, before facing up with a defender in the secondary. Faced with a couple of options, Holumn picked a foot race to the right side of the field, as he tried to outrun the defender to the pylon. He did. And it was 20-17 Magic.
“Heck of a run by Chase,” said Telecky after. “Had just enough gas.”
With the crowd chanting “history, history,” the defense, led by senior Nic Grimley, finished off Cambridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.