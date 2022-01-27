The RiverHawks lost by shutout for the third consecutive game but ended the skid by routing Eden Prairie.
Tuesday, Jan. 18, saw the RiverHawks fall to Wayzata by a score of 4-0 on the road. It was the third straight shutout loss for the RiverHawks, who were outshot 24-14 in the game.
Eden Prairie
The RiverHawks came home to play Eden Prairie Jan. 22 as the state celebrated the annual Hockey Day Minnesota.
After being shut out for three games, the goals came in bunches for the RiverHawks against Eden Prairie. Sydney Petersen (Lilly Gillespie, Annica Walters), Josie VanKuyk (Eva Nelson) and Annica Walters (Petersen, Gillespie) all scored within the first five minutes of the opening period.
Late in the second period, Petersen (Gillespie, Chloe Finnerty) made it 4-1 with her second goal of the game. The third period saw goals from Dani Weiland (Brooke Brown) and Walters (Petersen, Gillespie) to put it out of reach.
Head coach Cailyn Olesen said that it was nice to finally score after being shut out for three games.
“To come out and score three goals right away was kind of big for us,” she said.
With the win and a loss by Edina to Andover as featured on Hockey Day Minnesota 2022, the RiverHawks finished the week in first place in the Lake Conference by a point.
The RiverHawks hosted Buffalo Jan. 25. They play Centennial/Spring Lake Park on the road Saturday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m.
