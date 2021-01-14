North Wright County Riverhawks #seizetheday

The Riverhawks lost a big group of seniors last year, but they are young and ready to see what the season holds.
Head coach Cailyn Olesen is entering her fifth year at the helm of the Riverhawks, which are comprised of girls from Monticello and St. Michael-Alberville high schools.
Her assistant coaches are Kevin Finnerty, Kaleigh Hamann, and Brandon Mitchell.
The team managers are Emma Ostrowski, Lauren Ras, Eleanor Thompson-Witt, and Jade Goth.
The Riverhawks came up with the hashtag #seizetheday to serve as a constant reminder that every day could be their last in the 2021 hockey season.
“We are going to work together and #seizetheday every day. We are a young team this year and are going to work to find our own identity,” Olesen said. “We are going to learn from every practice and every game. We know at any point our season could be halted or delayed, so we are going to make every moment count.”
Last year the Riverhawks went 17-8-1 and they hope to improve.
“This year we are going to be a team that grinds and works hard,” Olesen said. “These players are hard working and eager and are going to make their own identities this year.”
They’re not going to let their young roster stop them from getting wins.
“We have eager players that are very coachable and willing to leave everything out there,” Olesen said. “We lost a good core group of seniors, but are super excited to see what these players this year have to bring.”
This year all Lake Conference teams will be tough, as well as Blake, Breck, Grand Rapids, and Hill-Murray.
The girls hit the ice on Saturday, Jan. 16 against Grand Rapids/Greenway.
“We are so excited to be able to play again and get back in the rinks!” Olesen said. “We know that things will look different this year and it isn’t the seasons we all dream of, but we are so happy to be at least playing.”
