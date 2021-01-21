You are the owner of this article.
North Wright County Riverhawks defeat Grand Rapids/Greenway

The North Wright County Riverhawks started their season with a victory over Grand Rapids/Greenway 4-3 on Saturday, Jan. 16.

Both teams went into overtime searching for the final goal and the Riverhawks came out on top.

The Raiders got the first goal in the first period seven minutes into the game.

Dani Weiland tied things up two minutes later with a goal assisted by Jenna Allen and Chloe Finnerty.

In the second period The Riverhawks were the first to score when Sydney Peterson scored with four minutes remaining in the second period. Grand Rapids/Greenway responded with a goal of its own, making the score 2-2.

In the third period the two teams tied things up again 3-3.

Peterson scored for the Riverhawks off of the power play assisted by Lilly Gillespie and Finnerty.

In overtime North Wright County had the final say, scoring a goal and shutting down the Raiders.

Peterson added her third goal for the season with just 54 seconds remaining on the clock.

Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com

