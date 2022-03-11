Noble wins third straight state title

The Minnesota State High School wrestling class AA state tournament took place from Thursday, March 3 through Saturday, March 5. Big Lake sent five wrestlers while Monticello sent one. Big Lake senior Christian Noble was locked and loaded for a state championship rematch versus Tyson Charmoli, who was gifted a victory over Noble in the individual section first place match. All five Hornets made the podium.
At 113 pounds, Cash Sixberry opened up with Zytavius Williams (Minneapolis Edison). Sixberry got the pin at 5:32. In the quarterfinals, Christian Jelle (Hibbing) got the best of Sixberry, winning by decision, 6-4. Sixberry pinned his next two opponents to advance to the consolation semis, but he lost to Daniel Gunlogson (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) on a 1-0 decision. That brought him to the fifth place match, where he was able to get revenge over Jelle. Sixberry handled Jelle to the tune of a 10-2 decision and clinched fifth place.
126 pound Noble began his state title defense with a pin in just 21 seconds over Carter Gmahl (Mora). He backed that up with another pin at 1:04 against Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) in the 126 pound quarterfinals. The semi finals were the first match Noble didn’t get a pin. Noble got Jesse Potts (Fairmont-Martin County West) on a 10-0 major decision that sent the two-time state champion back to the finals. That match was of course a rematch with St Francis’ Charmoli. After Charmoli game planned for Noble specifically for individual sections after losing to Noble earlier in the year, Noble once again got the better of him.
Noble beat Charmoli 6-2 on decision and won his third-straight state title to avenge his only loss since his freshman year. Noble finished the year 49-1.
At 132 pounds, Nolan Reiter beat Johnson Bondo (Brooklyn Center-Concordia Academy) on a fall at 3:29 for his first match. Dylan Louwagie (Marshall) got the better of Reiter in the quarterfinals and sent Reiter to wrestlebacks. Reiter got Owen Carlson (Pequot Lakes-Pine River-B) on a fall at 2:49 and Cael Olson (Delano) on a 10-2 major decision to advance to the consolation semis. Ethan Lebrija (MAHACA) beat Reiter 8-4 and sent him to the fifth place match. He won fifth place with a 13-9 win over Nathan Nelson (Mora) to earn his place at the podium.
At 145 pounds, Dillon Browen also pinned his first opponent, Franklin Wohnoutka (Minneapolis Roosevelt), at 1:48. In the quarterfinals Browen was pinned at 2:34 by Colton Bornholdt (New Prague). That sent Browen to wrestlebacks, where he got right back in the saddle by pinning Jose de los Santos (Sauk Centre-Melrose) at 3:29. He won his second straight match by decision, 4-0 against Caden Rose (MAHACA). Trevor Radunz (Pierz) then pinned Browen in the consolation semis at 4:02. In the fifth place match, Kaiden Schrandt (Simley) beat Browen by major decision, 12-0. That put Browen in sixth place and a spot at the podium.
At 170 pounds, John Murphy joined everybody else by winning his first match over William Wharton (Byron) by major decision, 11-2. Dusty Wilke (Grand Rapids) edged Murphy out, 13-7 and sent the fourth Hornet to wrestlebacks. Murphy then handled Riley Gill (Hutchinson) 11-6 and then got Monticello’s Alex Fearing by a pin at 2:48. Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) then sent Murphy to the fifth place match after pinning him at 0:25. There he drew Wilke again, once again losing, this time just 5-1. Murphy made the podium at sixth place. As an eighth grader, Murphy is sure to be back to state in future seasons.
That clinched all five Hornet wrestlers as state place finishers at the podium. Noble state champion for the third straight season, Sixberry and Reiter who won fifth and Browen and Murphy who won sixth.
Of course, Monticello’s Alex Fearing qualified for state as the lone Magic representative. Fearing was able to win his second match after getting a tough first round draw and losing to Cole Glazier (Kasson-Mantorville) on by a fall at 3:15. Fearing beat Jordan Summers (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) by decision, 8-5. Fearing then lost to Murphy in the section round of wrestlebacks.
It was still a phenomenal season for Fearing to qualify for the state tournament.
