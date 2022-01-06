Last week the Hornets wrestlers battled in the Rumble on the Red Tournament in Fargo, ND from Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. It was a successful tournament for the Hornets finishing in fifth place out of 61 teams.
Christian Noble (first), Nolan Reiter (second) and Kane LaPointe (seventh) all placed during the tournament and Noble was named the Lower Weight Outstanding Wrestler of the Tournament.
At 106 pounds, Ivan Lapointe reached the fourth round of the consolation round.
In the first round LaPointe defeated Maverick Iverson (Thief River Falls) with a fall at 4:38.
In Round two, Koltyn Grebel (Valley City) defeated LaPointe with a fall at 0:32 and that moved him to the consolation bracket.
During the second round of the consolation bracket, LaPointe defeated Tegan Miller (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted) with a fall at 3:33. In round three, LaPointe took down Dominick Neisen (Mahnomen-Waubun) with a fall at 2:59. In the next round Lawson Eller (New Prague) beat LaPointe by major decision, 11-3.
At 113 pounds, Cash Stortz received a bye. In round two Parker Lyden (Forest Lake) Stortz by decision, 7-2. In consolation round two, Stortz beat Zach Schaefer (Pine Island) by a fall at 0:57 before losing in the next round to Brayden Boots (St. Francis) by MD, 15-2.
At 126 pounds, Christian Noble beat Mason Richter (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) by a fall at 0:34. In the next round, Noble defeated Carter Zink (West Fargo Sheyenne) with a fall at 0:11. In the quarterfinals, Noble (Big Lake) defeated Alex Diederich (Royalton-Upsala) with a fall at 5:47 to advance to the semifinals. Noble then beat Jacob Aho (Forest Lake) with a fall at 3:00 to advance to the first place match.
For all the marbles, Noble defeated Logan Graf (Rapid City Stevens) by sudden victory in overtime, 5-3.
At 132 pounds, Nolan Reiter beat Trenton Gillen (Dickinson) with a technical fall, 15-0 at 6:00. In the next round, Reiter beat Augustus Maughan (Fargo North) with another technical fall, 18-3 at 5:15. In the quarterfinals, Reiter beat Kaden DeCoteau (Bismarck Century) by decision, 10-5. For the semifinals, Reiter beat Logan Butzon (Jackson County Central) by decision, 6-5 to advance to the first place match. Reiter took second after Tyson Charmoli (St. Francis) beat Reiter by major decision, 10-1.
At 138 pounds, Zack Smith lost to Charley Elwood (Medford) by technical fall, 16-1 at 4:55. In the consolation bracket, Smith defeated Dawson Richter (Dickinson) with a fall at 1:39. Smith then won because Jackson Marr (Forest Lake) forfeited. Smith’s run was stopped against Charles Petit on a decision, 11-6.
At 152 pounds, Dillon Browen (Big Lake) defeated Bryan Roselles (Rapid City Stevens) by major decision, 9-0. Ashton Lipinski (Sartell-St. Stephen) then edged Browen out by decision, 6-4. Evan Farley (New Prague) beat Browen by decision, 4-2 in the next consolation round.
At 170 pounds, Tyler Dehmer defeated Gage Mueller (Waconia) on a fall at 5:45. In the next round Dehmer defeated Michael Clifton (Carrington) by decision, 9-8. In the quarterfinals, Adam Cherne (Wayzata) beat Dehmer by decision, 12-7. In consolation round four, Tate Hermes (Medford) defeated Dehmer by decision, 8-4.
At 182 pounds, Brady Alquist (Mounds View) defeated Brett Bordwell by decision, 10-4. Having moved to the consolation bracket, Kaleb Porter (West Fargo) forfeited against Bordwell. William Ward (Fargo North) then defeated Bordwell by major decision, 10-1.
