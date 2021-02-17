No. 5 Big Lake boys basketball upsets No. 2 Chisago Lakes

The Big Lake boys basketball team started the 2021 season off with three straight losses.
Every week the Hornets have improved and grown as a team.
Now Big Lake is sitting with a 4-6 record and are No. 5 in the Mississippi 8 Conference.
On Thursday, Feb. 11 the Hornets earned an upset victory over No. 2 Chisago Lakes.
Big Lake was up at halftime 32-25 and continued to hold the lead until the end, winning 72-69.
Big Lake Head coach Tom Critchley said his team was well prepared for the competition.
“Chisago Lakes is a very good and well coached team,” Critchley said. “We felt we played pretty well at their place in our second game and that we have grown a lot as a team. We felt we could eliminate some turnovers and not give them any easy baskets that we would have a chance at the end.”
Jack Iverson had a good night on the boards scoring 24 points.
Carson Kunz had 13 points, Mitchell Spanier had 12 points, Wyatt Windhorst had nine points, Kade Layton and Isaac Flicker each had six points.
“We did a great job of finding the mismatch,” Critchley said. “We have been working very hard and making good decisions and that on offense we want to find and exploit the advantages. We had four guys in double figures and did a great job of controlling the glass.”
On Tuesday, Feb. 9 the Hornets defeated Zimmerman 72-64.
Big Lake came out explosive on offense in the second half, outscoring the Thunder 46-32.Iverson had 17 points, Windhorst and Spanier each had 12 points, Layton had nine points, Mitchell Hill had eight.
Chritchley was proud of his team.
“Isaac Flicker brought outstanding energy and all of the players fed off his energy,” Critchley said. “He made a number of winning plays by playing smart and steady. Carson Kunz is a 6’3” sophomore post who has been on the verge of breaking out. Tonight he did by hitting a couple of big shots and had a very impressive dunk in traffic right before the half when we were holding for one shot. Jack Iverson has been playing very good basketball all season and tonight was no difference.”
